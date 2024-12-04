Jennifer Tilly, best known for her roles in Bride of Chucky and her prowess as a professional poker player, recently revealed a surprising detail about her wealth on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 66-year-old actress disclosed that she owns a share of The Simpsons, thanks to her divorce settlement from ex-husband Sam Simon, one of the show's creators. This revelation has sparked widespread interest in Tilly's life, her relationship with Simon, and her impressive net worth.

A Hollywood Star with an Unexpected Fortune

Tilly's net worth is estimated at approximately £32 million ($40 million), a figure built through her acting career, poker winnings, reality TV appearances, and royalties from The Simpsons. According to Daily Mail, her earnings from professional poker alone exceed £780,000 ($1 million).

Her connection to The Simpsons began with her marriage to Sam Simon, who co-created the iconic animated series with Matt Groening and James L. Brooks. The couple was married from 1984 to 1991, and as part of their divorce settlement, Tilly received a portion of Simon's stake in the show. Simon passed away in 2015, but the royalties he negotiated for himself continue to generate millions annually, a portion of which benefits Tilly.

The Power of The Simpsons Royalties

The Simpsons has been a cultural juggernaut since its debut in 1989, and its longevity has proven lucrative for its creators. Simon's early involvement as a writer, producer, and creative supervisor established his legacy and ensured a steady income from the series, reportedly worth between £16 million and £24 million ($20–30 million) per year. Upon his passing, Simon's estate was valued at £80 million ($100 million), with a significant portion allocated to charities. Tilly's settlement ensured she retained a share of this fortune, as reported by Life and Style.

Reflecting on her unexpected windfall, Tilly stated on RHOBH, "When we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the settlement, and nobody knew that the show was going to go on for trillions of years. Every day, I think, 'Thank you, Sam.'" Fans of the show and the reality series were quick to express their amazement on social media, with one user calling her fortune "the ultimate divorce flex."

Life After Divorce: Jennifer Tilly's Career and Personal Life

After her divorce from Simon, Tilly continued to build a successful career in Hollywood and beyond. Her memorable roles in films such as Liar Liar and Bride of Chucky solidified her place as a fan favourite. In addition to her acting career, Tilly became a celebrated poker player, regularly appearing on high-stakes poker shows and competing in prestigious tournaments, as detailed by Poker News.

In her personal life, Tilly has been in a long-term relationship with poker legend Phil Laak. The couple's shared passion for poker has made them a fixture in the professional poker world. Despite her wealth, Tilly has remained grounded, focusing on her craft and enjoying her hobbies.

Sam Simon's Legacy

Simon, who passed away in 2015 after battling cancer, left behind an enduring legacy in television. His work on The Simpsons is just one part of a career that included writing and producing for hit shows such as Taxi and Cheers. Described as the "unsung hero" of The Simpsons, Simon's contributions were vital to its early success. Even after leaving the show in 1993, he continued to receive royalties, ensuring financial security for himself and Tilly.

Simon was also known for his philanthropy, dedicating much of his fortune to charitable causes, particularly animal welfare. Despite their divorce, Simon and Tilly maintained a close relationship, and she frequently speaks highly of him and his generosity.

Jennifer Tilly's surprising connection to The Simpsons has only added to her allure as a Hollywood icon and poker star. Her diverse career, combined with her savvy financial decisions and enduring popularity, makes her a unique figure in the entertainment industry. From blockbuster films to reality television and professional poker, Tilly continues to defy expectations and carve her own path.