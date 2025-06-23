Jussie Smollett, best known for his role in the TV series Empire, has sent his fans and social media into a frenzy after he announced his engagement to his partner Jabari Redd.

The 43-year-old actor proposed to his partner, Redd, in a street-side gesture outside a restaurant near the Hard Rock Café, and captured the moment with a series of photos. Posting to Instagram on June 20, Smollett wrote: 'I'll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé... He said YES.'

The announcement marked a rare public display from the couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. As fans and family flooded the post with congratulations, many were left wondering: Who exactly is Smollett's Fiancé, Jabari Redd?

Who is Jabari Redd?

Jabari Redd is an award-winning, multi-talented artist who's steadily built a career in film and music. According to IMDB, he graduated from the prestigious Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

When it comes to acting, Redd starred in the acclaimed film B-Boy Blues, playing the role of D.C. His performance contributed to the film receiving a GLAAD nomination for Outstanding Film, along with the Fan Favourite/Best Feature award from the American Black Film Festival. His success in B-Boy Blues landed him a role in Showtime's hit drama series The Chi.

But Redd isn't limited to acting. He has also made a name for himself as a sought-after music video producer. His credits include Soulja Boy's Rick and Morty and She Make It Clap (Parts I and II), with the second instalment featuring French Montana. He was also part of the production team behind the Young Money Uproar Hip Hop Festival, a major event held at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

How Did They Meet?

The details of how Smollett and Redd first met or how long they have been dating have not been disclosed, but the couple has been posting each other's photos on social media since 2022.

In 2023, the duo also starred in a film, The Lost Holiday, and it is suspected that they got close during the filming.

Meanwhile, the surprise engagement suggests a deeply private and carefully nurtured bond that is only now shared more widely with fans and family.

Family Welcomes Jabari with Open Arms

Among the flood of congratulatory comments, some of the most heartfelt came from Jussie Smollett's family. His younger sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, shared her excitement in a comment under the post: 'Screaming with tears of joy! My whole heart loves both of you @jussiesmollett. Welcome to the family @jabariredd.'

Jazz Smollett also chimed in with a joyful message: 'Yaaaass!!! Welcome to the family Jabari!!! Love y'all!! Sooooo happy for you both!'

With these messages and comments, it has been clear that Jabari was already in a deep and loving space within the Smollett's close-knit family circle.

What This Moment Means for Smollett

For Jussie Smollett, this engagement is more than just a personal milestone. In recent years, he has faced intense public scrutiny, including legal battles and time served in relation to a controversial 2019 incident, in which he was charged with filing a false hate crime report.

From being cleared by the court to being again sued by the Chicago police, Smollett has witnessed several developments when it comes to this case. Though some charges were later dropped and Smollett has maintained his innocence, the episode cast a long shadow over his career, even costing him his role in the show Empire.

This engagement marks a new chapter in Smollett's life, one defined not by headlines, but by joy, love and family. The outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike suggests the moment has touched many beyond the couple themselves.