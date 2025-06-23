Tammy Hembrow recently released a divorce announcement, citing a separation from her husband Matt Zukowski after just seven months of marriage. Their short but intense romance has many quoting the old adage that where there's smoke, there's fire.

A relationship plagued by rumours from the very beginning, many fans are unsurprised that it met an early end; behind such quick fades lie signs that the union was not built to last from the start.

A Wedding Built on Rapid Fire Commitment

Tammy Hembrow, well-known Australian model and fitness influencer, married Matt Zukowski in November 2024. Their wedding, held at the picturesque Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay, was a fairy-tale affair. Tammy described the day as a moment of pure happiness, with roses, delicate music, and a custom pink-themed celebration. She had chosen a unique, non-white gown, symbolising her unconventional love story, and the event was attended by close family and friends.

Their love story, as Tammy told Vogue Australia, began online. She was living on the Gold Coast with her three children, while Matt was based in Melbourne. Despite the distance, their connection grew fast, with Matt flying regularly to see her. Within three months of dating, he proposed during a romantic trip to the Maldives, and they married less than a year later.

Signs of Trouble

Unfortunately, all was not well in paradise. Early on into their story together, the couple were already plagued with rumours of cheating when Matt was photographed without his ring chatting to women at a bar. It's also notable that at Tammy's birthday celebration this year, Matt was noticeably absent from the photos.

Meanwhile, post-divorce announcements, though nothing has been confirmed, the top search on top of Tammy's TikTok page is 'Matt spotted with another girl'.

A Relationship in Trouble

Less than seven months after exchanging vows, Tammy confirmed on TikTok on 21 June 2025 that she was divorcing Matt. Her emotional video revealed her feelings of heartbreak, anxiety, and regret. She admitted she hadn't expected their marriage to end so soon and blamed herself for rushing into things. Tammy expressed that she often gets caught up in the excitement of new relationships, which can cloud her judgement.

Her words hinted at underlying issues. She openly discussed her tendency to see relationships through rose-coloured glasses and her realisation that she still has much to learn about herself. She also emphasised how much the split has affected her children, describing the impact as the hardest part of the separation. Tammy's focus now is on her family and healing, acknowledging her need for personal growth.

Meanwhile, Matt Zukowski confirmed their separation via Instagram Stories, sharing that it was a difficult choice for both. He admitted struggling with the decision but emphasised the importance of doing what's right for their children. Their joint statements reflected mutual respect, yet the brief duration of their marriage suggests deeper issues beneath the surface.

Public Response

Fans on TikTok have been largely supportive of Tammy. When she posted a recent video of herself where she 'put herself in time out', many responded with messages such as 'You did nothing wrong, enjoy dating! Marriage does not have to be so quick.'. Some are showering her with reassurance, saying 'I promise you we aren't saying "you deserve better" just because it's the nice thing to say. You truly deserve SO much better!'

Some fans shared their suspicions of her future ex-husband, saying 'Poor Tammy. Matt used her for fame period. He was dishonest with his intentions and Tammy unfortunately fell for it. This could happen to the best of us'.

Ultimately, Tammy says she'll 'be fine', and is most worried about the toll this might take on her children.