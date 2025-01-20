Elon Musk's drive and determination have shaped his remarkable career, but according to his first wife, Justine Musk, these traits were just as evident in their personal lives.

In Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future by Ashlee Vance, she described him as a man who simply 'does not take no for an answer.' Recalling his unyielding persistence, she likened him to 'the Terminator,' saying, 'He locks his gaze on to something and says, 'It shall be mine.''

As reported by CNBC in 2018, the interview gave us a glimpse of the visionary whose ambition leaves little room for compromise.

Rejecting All Distractions

While appearing almost incapable of accepting 'no' when pursuing his own goals, Elon, as revealed by Justine in a TEDx talk, doesn't hesitate to say 'no' when it serves his vision.

In the talk, Justine offered rare insights into their marriage, exploring the personal philosophy behind his entrepreneurial success. She highlighted the importance of boundaries and his exceptional ability to say 'no' to distractions, which she described as central to his achievements.

Reflecting candidly, Justine shared lessons from her time with Musk, portraying him as a man driven by extraordinary discipline and focus on his goals. 'He worked very hard—much harder than your average bear,' she remarked.

The 'No' That Built An Empire

According to Justine, one of Musk's most defining characteristics was his ability to say no—a trait that proved instrumental to his remarkable achievements. 'He said no to people who wanted his time and attention and energy,' she said, emphasising that this wasn't simply about rejection but a deliberate strategy to safeguard his resources and pursue his ambitious goals.

For Justine, 52, this observation sparked a realisation: every 'no' he uttered concealed a resounding 'yes' to his vision. 'No is like a bright line that, when used properly, marks off where you end and others begin,' she explained.

She said, 'How can you say no to protect what you want if you don't even know what you want?' This reflection highlights her personal growth journey and underscores the importance of aligning one's choices with a deeply rooted sense of purpose.

Beyond her role as Elon's ex-wife, Justine is a multifaceted individual with a unique perspective on life, success, and the power of personal growth. Beyond her well-known connection to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, she has forged her own remarkable path.

Who Is Justine Musk?

Justine Musk, born Justine Wilson, is a Canadian dark fantasy author. Her notable work includes Bloodangel, published by Penguin, Simon & Schuster, and Marie Claire, among others. She is also a renowned speaker on creativity, having delivered three TEDx talks on the subject.

Born on September 2, 1972, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, Justine Wilson attended Queen's University, according to her Bibliography on the Internet Speculative Fiction Database (ISFDB). Following her graduation, she embarked on a year-long journey to Japan, where she worked as an English teacher, according to a report by People.

After her return, she married Elon Musk (who co-developed the online payment system PayPal, among other things) in 2000. She became the mother of six children: Vivian Jenna Wilson, Nevada Alexander Musk, Damian Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, and Saxon Musk. Tragically, their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, passed away from sudden infant death syndrome shortly after birth.

Justine And Elon Musk's College Years

Justine first met Elon while they were both undergraduates at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. In a 2010 essay for Marie Claire, Justine vividly recalled her first encounter with Elon during her first year.

'A fellow student a year ahead of me, he was a clean-cut, upper-class boy with a South African accent who appeared in front of me one afternoon as I was leaping up the steps to my dorm. He said we'd met at a party I knew I hadn't been to. (Years later, he would confess that he had noticed me from across the common room and decided he wanted to meet me),' she said.

Justine And Elon's Romance

Elon's transfer to the University of Pennsylvania marked a geographical shift, but their relationship didn't follow suit. Justine initially declined his romantic advances. 'He invited me out for ice cream. I said yes, but then blew him off with a note on my dorm-room door,' she wrote in her post-separation Marie Claire essay.

'Several hours later, my head bent over my Spanish text in an overheated room in the student centre, I heard a polite cough behind me. Elon was smiling awkwardly, two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands. He's not a man who takes no for an answer.'

Elon's persistence paid off as he continued to court Justine with thoughtful gestures like sending her roses. She finally agreed to a dinner date during one of his visits back to Canada. However, their paths diverged before graduation. Justine earned a degree in English Literature and embarked on a solo journey to Japan.

Upon her return to Canada, Justine began bartending while diligently working on her novel. As she recounted in Marie Claire, she confided in her sister that she would be open to rekindling their relationship if Elon reached out. Remarkably, he called just one week later. The couple reconnected, and Justine soon relocated to California to be with him.

A New Chapter: Justine Musk Today

Elon has since married actress Talulah Riley twice and has also been in relationships with actress Amber Heard and singer Grimes. He has also welcomed children with Grimes. Despite their separation, Justine and Elon maintain shared custody of their sons.

Today, the Canadian-born fantasy author enjoys a private life with her children despite the public persona of her former husband. In her 2010 essay, Justine wrote that despite her estrangement from Elon, she harbours no regrets about their marriage or their subsequent divorce.

'I've worked through some anger, both at Elon for rendering me so disposable, and at myself for buying into a fairy tale when I should have known better,' she wrote.