Canadian singer Grimes, once celebrated for her queer identity, recently opened up about how motherhood has shifted her sexual orientation and focus. The musician, who shares three children with billionaire Elon Musk, revealed that she has become "way less gay" since the birth of her children. This unexpected revelation has sparked curiosity among fans about how her experience as a mother has influenced both her personal and creative life.

A Shift in Identity: From Queer to 'Way Less Gay'

Grimes, born Claire Boucher, shared her thoughts on the changes she's experienced since becoming a mother in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I became way less gay after I was pregnant," the 36-year-old singer wrote, suggesting that her identity has evolved since she gave birth to her first child, X Æ A-12, in 2018.

In the same post, Grimes discussed how motherhood has affected her focus and creativity. "My ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went way down," she explained. She speculated that these changes could be related to hormonal shifts following her pregnancy.

When one fan hinted that Grimes' relationship with Musk, whom they referred to as a "bigot," might have played a role in her altered identity, Grimes quipped, "I feel like that shud [sic] make me more gay tho."

Parenting with Elon Musk: Three Children and Custody Challenges

Grimes and Elon Musk share three children: X Æ A-12, 4, Techno Mechanicus (also known as Tau), 2, and Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, who is also known as Y. Their relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2022, has been a subject of public fascination due to the couple's high-profile status and their unconventional approach to family life.

Grimes gave birth to their first child, X, in May 2018, while their second child, Exa, was born via surrogacy in December 2021. Their third child, Techno Mechanicus, was born in June 2022, though details remain unclear as to whether Grimes gave birth to him or if another surrogate was involved. Grimes and Musk have been locked in a contentious custody battle since their separation, with both parties seeking legal clarification of their parental rights.

Public Pleas and a Custody Battle

The custody dispute between Musk and Grimes came to light in September 2023 when the singer publicly pleaded with Musk on Twitter to allow her access to their son. Shortly after, she filed a legal petition to establish a parental relationship with their children. Musk, meanwhile, filed a petition in Texas just three days prior, seeking legal recognition of his parental rights.

According to reports from Page Six, Musk's decision to file in Texas was strategic, as the state's child support laws are more advantageous to his financial standing compared to those in California. Despite the ongoing legal battle, Musk has been seen travelling with their eldest son, X, taking him to various international destinations.

Family Life and Privacy

Grimes has consistently tried to keep her children out of the public eye, preferring to shield them from media attention. However, her relationship with Musk has made privacy difficult to maintain, especially given Musk's prominence in the tech world and his frequent appearances with their son X at public events.

In February 2024, Grimes and Musk were spotted together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, sparking renewed interest in their relationship and family dynamics. In March, Musk took X with him to Germany during a visit to the Tesla Gigafactory. Grimes has largely stayed silent on the details of their family life but has previously stated that she believes children should be kept out of the public spotlight.

When asked about her children in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview, Grimes was cryptic, stating, "I'm not at liberty to speak on these things," while adding that Musk seems to view X as his protégé. She expressed concern that her son's life was becoming highly public due to Musk's influence, saying, "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.... X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don't know," she added.

