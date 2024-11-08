Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged transgender daughter of billionaire Elon Musk, recently announced plans to leave the United States in response to Donald Trump's re-election. In a post shared on Meta Threads, the 20-year-old expressed her concerns about remaining in the U.S. under another Trump administration, noting the political climate as one of the key reasons behind her decision.

Why Trump's Re-Election Sparks Worry In The Transgender Community

In a Meta Threads post, Vivian shared her thoughts on Trump's return to office and the impact it could have on her future. "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me," she wrote, expressing doubts about finding a place for herself in the country amid rising anti-trans sentiments. "Even if he's only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon." The 2024 election outcome has become a tipping point for Vivian, compelling her to seriously consider relocating.

Vivian's concerns are shared by many in the transgender community. Trump's re-election has heightened fears of restrictive policies targeting trans rights. MSNBC reports that Trump's campaign, along with several conservative organisations, invested heavily in anti-trans advertisements, fuelling apprehension about potential limitations on gender-affirming care. During his campaign, Trump openly advocated for barring transgender individuals from certain public roles and restricting Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals that provide transition-related care for minors. The New York Times also reports that Trump vowed to "keep men out of women's sports," stoking further anxiety within the trans community.

A Troubled Relationship with Elon Musk

Vivian's decision is not only rooted in political concerns but also in a strained relationship with her father. Elon Musk, known for his outspoken views on various social issues, has publicly criticised Vivian's transition. Musk and Vivian have had a fraught relationship since she legally transitioned in 2022, changing her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and taking her mother's maiden name. This act, according to Musk, was a rejection of their relationship, which he attributed to Vivian's ideological beliefs. He went as far as labelling her a "communist" and claiming she viewed wealthy individuals as inherently immoral.

Musk has openly discussed his disagreements with Vivian's choices, stating that he was "essentially tricked" into allowing her to start hormone blockers during her transition. He attributed this decision to a period of confusion, which he claims was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of understanding about the effects of puberty blockers. "I was told Xavier might commit suicide," he said, using Vivian's birth name, in a reflection of his reluctance to accept her transition. Musk's use of her former name, a practice known as "deadnaming," has been widely criticised as disrespectful. According to Healthline, deadnaming is the act of referring to a transgender person by their pre-transition name, a practice that can feel invalidating and hurtful, as it dismisses their affirmed identity.

Musk's Stance on Gender Dysphoria and "Woke" Culture

Musk's opinions on transgender rights and gender dysphoria have attracted significant public attention. He has repeatedly voiced his disapproval of gender-affirming care, calling it "incredibly evil" and asserting that those promoting it "should go to prison." Musk has also accused "woke culture" of harming young people, linking it to what he perceives as misguided medical practices. He recently claimed that he lost his "son" to what he calls the "woke mind virus," further straining his relationship with Vivian and sparking outrage in the LGBTQ+ community. Musk insists that his opposition to gender-affirming treatment stems from a desire to protect youth, rather than an unwillingness to accept his daughter's identity.

Adding fuel to their already turbulent relationship, Musk has stated that he believes Vivian's identity is a result of external influences, suggesting she was "born gay and slightly autistic." He uses this belief to challenge the legitimacy of her gender transition, further alienating her and prompting her recent public statements.

Vivian's Reflections on Her Childhood with Musk

Vivian has since responded to her father's criticisms, providing a glimpse into the strained family dynamic. She described Musk as emotionally absent during her upbringing, adding that he was dismissive and harshly critical of her "femininity and queerness." "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she said, recounting the difficulties of growing up in an environment that she felt was hostile to her identity. Vivian revealed that her father's remarks reduced her to "a happy little stereotype," which she views as indicative of his broader attitudes toward queer people and parenting.