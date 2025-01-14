Bella, an influencer known for her admiration of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, stirred up mixed reactions with her response to Musk's announcement on X about plans to deploy Tesla Cybertrucks and Starlink technology to provide free internet in wildfire-stricken areas of California. The comment section quickly became a battleground of hate and support.

In his post, the 53-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO apologized for a delay in Cybertruck deliveries, saying, "Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days."

Cybertrucks To The Rescue

'We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity. A new truck will be delivered end of week,' he added. In a follow-up post, Musk stated that Cybertrucks equipped with Starlink and offering free internet would be strategically positioned in a grid pattern across areas of greatest need within Greater Los Angeles and Malibu.

According to a Fox Business report, the Cybertrucks will also be staffed with security personnel and stocked with snacks and beverages for residents passing through.

Bella's Divisive Comments

In the comments, Bella wrote, "California hates you and Trump," adding, "I don't want Trump to go there either." Her remarks drew both criticism and support. Responding to another user, Casey Chambless, who emphasized the importance of aiding communities during times of crisis, Bella shifted her tone, calling Musk "very generous."

Bella's comments reignited debates around Musk's initiatives, highlighting the polarizing reactions to his efforts and his public persona. While some hailed his actions as innovative and compassionate, others criticized his approach and questioned his motives.

Acknowledging Bella's post, Musk responded, 'That is true of some people in California, and the press will of course accuse me of grandstanding, but, if this helps save even one house or maybe even someone's life, we should still do it.'

Bella's interaction in the comments section of Musk's X post also drew some strongly critical responses, with one user stating, 'You have the audacity to state this hateful message at a time when California could use every help they can get! SHAME ON YOU‼️You need to dig deeper.' She defended her comments, stating: 'It's not hateful, it was informative.'

Elon Musk has publicly stated that wildfires in California could be prevented, but he believes that regulations are hindering efforts to mitigate these disasters effectively. 'These fires are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down, and more people die,' the 53-year-old business magnate wrote in a post on X.

Musk Expands Wildfire Relief Efforts

Musk's announcement about adding security personnel to the Cybertrucks, along with snacks and beverages for the public, came three days after he announced the provision of free Starlink terminals to fire-affected areas in Los Angeles.

Musk made the announcement when sharing footage of a reporter who credited Starlink's internet service with enabling crucial communication. The reporter stated, 'Starlink is the only reason we're able to hear and communicate with you guys right now, because there's absolutely no cell service at all in this whole area.'

Bill Ackman Weighs In

On Sunday morning, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman posted on X, suggesting that preventing the spread of wildfires doesn't appear to be an impossible technological challenge. He cited the potential contributions of companies like SpaceX, xAI, and Anduril Industries, a defence technology company specialising in autonomous systems and founded by Palmer Luckey.

'So [Elon Musk] and [Palmer Luckey], why don't we start a company that uses satellites, AI, and drone technology to put out fires before they spread?" Ackman asked in the post. 'One can envision satellite monitoring, rapid drone investigation, and drone swarm water delivery.'

'The number of drones sent to extinguish the fire and the nature of the extinguishing agent (water, foam, dry or wet chemicals etc) would be a function of the nature and scale of the fire. No human lives would be put [at] risk and there is no risk of DEI involvement in drone selection. What do you think? I would love to invest. And it would be very good for real estate values in California,' the billionaire hedge fund manager wrote.