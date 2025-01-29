Karoline Leavitt, the new face of the Department of Homeland Security's press office, has sparked controversy with her strong stance on illegal immigration.

During her first White House press briefing, when questioned about the recent crackdown on migrants and the number of those with criminal records, Leavitt asserted that all undocumented immigrants are criminals by definition, simply due to their unlawful presence in the country.

Leavitt's Controversial Statement On Immigrants

'The last administration didn't see it that way, so it's a "culture shift" to view law-breakers as criminal, but they are,' she said. According to PBS News, Leavitt entered the briefing room shortly after 1 p.m. ET, sporting a striking magenta pantsuit. Before fielding any questions, she asserted that reporters have 'access to the most transparent and accessible president in American history' with Trump.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt?

At 27, Karoline Leavitt became the 36th White House press secretary in January 2025 under President Donald Trump, making her the youngest person to hold the position. Before this, she was Trump's national press secretary during his 2024 presidential campaign and later served as a spokesperson for his transition team.

During Trump's first term, Leavitt was an assistant press secretary and presidential writer. After his 2020 reelection loss, she became Republican Representative Elise Stefanik's communications director in 2021. In November, Trump nominated Stefanik as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

In 2022, Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District, securing the Republican nomination. However, Democrat Chris Pappas defeated her in the general election.

Karoline Leavitt's Education

Before working in the White House under Trump, Leavitt attended Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on a softball scholarship. She graduated in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in politics and communication. Leavitt's commitment to politics began early.

While pursuing her undergraduate degree, she volunteered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, per the Iowa State University's Archives of Women's Political Communication. Her passion for the political arena further ignited during the 2016 election, leading her to embark on a career path with Fox News, as reported by Politico.

Salary Of The White House Press Secretary

Details about Leavitt's exact salary are still scarce. However, according to the White House, former Trump press secretaries Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders earned £144331.45 ($179,700) and £132524.70 ($165,000).

Karoline Leavitt's Husband

Leavitt exchanged vows with Nicholas Riccio outside of her political career after a Christmas Day 2023 engagement. While the exact wedding date remains undisclosed, Leavitt's Instagram bio proudly proclaims her marital status with the simple yet significant word 'wife,' confirming the happy couple has tied the knot.

Riccio's entrepreneurial journey began during a drive through a Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, neighbourhood in the early 2000s. Spotting the potential in rundown buildings, he embarked on his real estate journey by founding Riccio Enterprises LLC, a thriving multi-million dollar business today.

By 2005, Riccio's entrepreneurial vision had already taken shape, with a portfolio of 15 buildings and 70 living units along M Street. Today, his real estate empire extends from the bustling city of Boston to the serene landscapes of the White Mountains.

Leavitt later gave birth to her first child, a son named Nicholas, just three days before Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last July.

Public Reactions

Leavitt's first press conference received positive feedback, with one X user calling her an 'upgrade' from former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

'Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary.' Trump said in a statement to Newsweek in November 2024.

'I wish her the best of luck. This is a great job, an amazing opportunity to be standing at this podium, behind this lectern, to go back and forth with all of you and, and speak on behalf of this president, the president of the United States,' Karine Jean-Pierre said of Leavitt during her last briefing. 'There's nothing like it. And I hope she enjoys the job,' she added.

What's Ahead

Leavitt has not committed to daily briefings, and the timing of the next White House briefing remains uncertain. However, according to the Associated Press, she said, 'I can assure you that you'll be hearing from both him and me as much as possible.'