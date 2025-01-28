US President Donald Trump is ramping up efforts to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes from the military. Reports suggest he is preparing to sign two executive orders this week—one to dismantle DEI initiatives within the armed forces and another to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals serving.

DEI Programmes in the Military Face Scrutiny

On his first day back in office last week, Trump signed an executive order reversing Joe Biden's 2021 policy, which allowed transgender individuals to serve openly in the military. This move marks a continuation of Trump's long-standing opposition to such inclusivity measures. Notably, in 2018, activist groups launched a high-profile TV ad campaign urging the White House to maintain policies enabling transgender service members, further highlighting the contentious nature of the issue.

The new order will further restrict transgender service by establishing guidelines for pronoun usage and gender identity. It will also explicitly prohibit transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

This action aligns with a broader effort to dismantle what some officials call "gender insanity" within the federal government. Trump has already implemented various measures aimed at eliminating DEI programs.

The practice involves promising certain groups, such as minorities, women, and individuals with disabilities, for job placements. Republicans are pushing for a return to 'common sense,' deviating the focus to 'merit-based hiring.'

Orders To Rehire Service Members Punished For Vaccine Refusal

Trump could also sign an executive order to reinstate service members discharged for disobeying Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The order would include back pay and the restoration of their previous ranks.

The latest orders are directives for the Pentagon to implement. In other words, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will be responsible for creating a directive for the military branches to follow. Speaking to reporters outside the Pentagon Monday morning, Hegseth assured me there would be a significant 'shift' in how the Department of Defense would operate moving forward.

Military Service For Transgender Individuals Under Threat

However, details about when or if current transgender service members will be discharged are still scarce. A 2018 report from the Palm Center estimated that approximately 14,700 troops identified as transgender, but the exact number of transgender individuals serving in the U.S. Military is unknown.

The fact sheet states that 'no accommodations' will be made for individuals who cannot meet the military's standards of 'resilience, strength, and the ability to withstand extraordinary physical demands.'

The document notes, 'Individuals who are unable to meet these requirements are unable to serve in the military. This has been the case for decades.'

Transgender Service In The Military Examined

Regarding transgender troops, the fact sheet emphasises the physically demanding nature of some medical treatments and their potential consequences for a service member's ability to meet the rigorous physical requirements of military service.

'It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics,' it reads. 'During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care.'

'This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements.' According to the document, transgender members threaten 'unit cohesion' and 'stability among service members.'

This move has sparked significant debate and will likely face legal challenges. The coming months will determine the future of transgender service in the U.S. military.