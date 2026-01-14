Kendra Bates is not the kind of reality television figure who fits neatly into a box. A former dancer and model who once lived in Los Angeles, Bates, 33, is now stepping into a dramatically different world, as she joins an Amish community in rural Pennsylvania.

Bates is one of six non-Amish participants featured in TLC's new series Suddenly Amish, which premiered on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The show documents a rare experiment in which an Amish bishop invites a group of outsiders, known as 'English', into his community in an effort to preserve Amish traditions while addressing declining population numbers.

A Career That No Longer Felt Right

In the first episode of Suddenly Amish, Bates speaks openly about why she walked away from her previous career. After embracing Christianity and being baptised just over a year ago, she began to feel that her work no longer aligned with her beliefs. 'I don't necessarily align anymore with being a dancer' she said. 'I really have to be picky with which jobs I morally feel comfortable doing, and that's none'.

Speaking to People ahead of the show's premiere, Bates revealed that the timing of the casting opportunity felt significant. 'When this opportunity came to me, I was like, "This could be the out that I was looking for"'.

One of the most emotional moments in the episode sees Bates addressing her past involvement with OnlyFans. She tearfully explains that she joined the platform during what she describes as her 'lowest point', admitting that she still struggles to forgive herself for that chapter of her life. She told People that her time on OnlyFans stemmed from a lack of self-love and that she would continue to struggle to forgive herself.

Leaving Los Angeles Behind

Beyond faith, Bates said her growing discomfort with life in Los Angeles also played a role in her decision. Having lived in the city for nine years, she explained that it no longer suited her.

'Everybody is so, "Me, me, me — what can you do for me?" And that bothers me to no end,' she said. 'I'm just not happy currently where I'm at in life'. In contrast, the Amish emphasis on community, humility and shared responsibility appealed to her desire for a quieter, more purposeful existence.

Family Ties to Traditional Living

While Bates' move may appear extreme, she is not entirely unfamiliar with conservative religious communities. Just a few generations ago, her family belonged to the Mennonite church, a Christian group that shares many beliefs with the Amish, albeit with greater acceptance of modern technology.

'For me, this experience was kind of a way for me to see what my family was doing in those generations,' Bates told People. Her interest in Amish life dates back even further. While studying at Kent State University, she attended a gathering involving Amish youth during Rumspringa — the period when young Amish people are allowed to experience life outside the church before committing fully.

It was there that she fell in love with an Amish man and briefly considered converting. Ultimately, her ambition to pursue dance in Los Angeles led her down a different path.

'We did have the conversation like, "OK, if we ever were to get married, you have to fully convert, you have to fully come in,'" she recalled. Bates continued: 'At this point, I was deciding I kind of wanted to pursue dance in L.A., so it was one of those things'. Although the relationship ended, Bates says she remains open to love and connection within the Amish community during her time on Suddenly Amish.

'The same way that I put myself out there for different experiences is the same way that I put myself out there for love and connection,' she said. 'And I mean, I date in LA all the time. There's so many relationships that fall through all the time anyways, so is it different with an Amish guy that could fall through?'