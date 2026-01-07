Canadian YouTuber and Kick streamer Lionel Jeffry Howse known online as LilDealy gained recognition not for his daily life livestream but for an intense online backlash following a series of disturbing incidents of animal cruelty captured during his live broadcasts.

The animal cruelty saga unfolded across social media and entered the Canadian criminal justice system, with LilDealy now facing charges and losing custody of his dog, all while enduring public outrage as condemnation mounted.

At the core of the uproar was Howse's apparent treatment of Peaches, his female Labrador, during his Kick livestreams where he was seen and heard shouting at the animal and even hitting and threatening her. Animal welfare advocates and viewers were enraged by the act. This has resulted in Howse's actions becoming widely condemned, and Kick's moderation practices heavily questioned in online forums such as Reddit.

25 year-old Toronto man faces charges of animal cruelty following alleged abuse of dog during livestream pic.twitter.com/rXQFqgymIY — RTN (@RTNToronto) September 12, 2025

LilDealy the Streamer: Early Background

There's scarce info on Toronto-based 25-year-old LilDealy's personal life, apart from emerging in the livestreaming platform Kick as a content creator detailing his lifestyle, from traveling to staying in motels. Kick is a competitor to Twitch and YouTube.

In what seems like an 'about' page created by the livestreamer, LilDealy is a Toronto-based streamer who has built a growing community of over 4,000 viewers. His daily streams on Kick, Rumble, and YouTube blend IRL travel where he explores Toronto, authenticity where he engages with and focuses on establishing a connection with his viewers.

Per a Toronto City News report, Howse was arrested in September 2025 and charged with 'uttering threats/animal or birds and willfully cause unnecessary pain/suffering or injury to an animal or bird' after a complaint was made against the streamer a month prior for posting videos depicting him threatening to harm his dog.

A Failed Bid to Get Peaches Back

Howse's Kick streaming channel clips reached the Reddit sub r/LivestreamFail in the summer where thousands of angry redditors expressed disdain for the streamer. According to investigators, another video circulated of the Kick streamer being told by a woman to stop hitting his dog in the background, who was then heard whimpering in the background.

In a Toronto Star exclusive, Howse was later reported to have filed an application before the Ontario Animal Care Review Board (ACRB), a quasi-judicial tribunal in Ontario, for his dog Peaches to be returned to his care, which was denied on 19 December, as the board found that the video evidence showed Peaches was clearly suffering from 'pain and discomfort' amid an obvious abuse.

More video clips of Howse where he is shown telling Peaches, 'I will f- - - - ing kill you in front of everyone right here', 'I'm literally going to snap her (Peaches) neck', and smacking her head more than once causing her to flinch started circulating online, drawing the attention of the media and the ACRB.

Kick on Fire

Several viewers left remarks on Kick enabling the behaviour by failing to act earlier, with some comments on Reddit saying, 'Kick let LilDealy abuse his dog many times on stream knowingly, and did not ban him. Only after he was arrested.'

Meanwhile, animal warrior Paul Mueller who uses X to speak for the animals publicly condemned the act, asking the Internet to 'do your thing' while sharing LilDealy's animal abuse videos.

At this time, credible mainstream outlets have yet to publish official details on Howse's biography, but the confirmed official legal charges shared by City News Toronto is clear: Howse is facing charges for criminal offences in Canada and could pay penalties depending on how the court system decides to proceed. Kick has yet to make a statement about the issue.