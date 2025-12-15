YouTube announces its video player redesign, throwing in a number of new features and giving it a 'refreshed' look.

The much-needed enhancements were announced by YouTube on 12 December 2025, allowing users to experience a 'smoother, more intuitive experience' with the YouTube App for TV. This update concludes months of teasers users have been receiving from the developer, who has been dropping hints of an update this year.

Navigation Update: Cleaner Controls

Navigation on the streaming app is made more user-friendly, minimising repetitive movements in the interface when using a remote control. Controls have been moved to clear sections that include channel information and playback and engagement buttons in a streamlined dashboard.

Additional features include 'Multiview' for watching livestreamed sports and 'Display Mode' for music streaming. These navigation updates and new features allow users to save time by reducing the steps it requires to get to a specific function.

Here's YouTube's updated video player on TV 👀



YouTube now uses dynamic layouts. The watch player's interface adapts to the content you're watching, whether it's a music video, live sports, or a show from your favorite creator. pic.twitter.com/PqIbFszp5m — ㆅ (@howfxr) December 12, 2025

The interactive features also reduce the steps and/or buttons users need to press to get to the features- something likely designed for the elderly viewers. These optimisations create a better, more intuitive experience for home users in the YouTube for TV App. With its improved UI, YouTube is taking home entertainment to another level.

YouTube's Legacy

Earlier this year, in YouTube's 20th birthday announcement, the platform teased us with an 'unboxing' of their latest features.

The teaser included features that let viewers on mobile'build their own multiview,' create a personalised radio station, 4x playback speed for YouTube Premium, and a TV viewing upgrade. The announcement, which says the app will offer, 'easier navigation, playback, quality tweaks, plus streamlined access to comments, channel info, and subscribing are heading to your screens,' has so far been delivered.

YouTube is home to over 20 million daily uploads and over 3 billion recorded likes per day. It further announced that more 'easter eggs' are coming on the platform's birthday announcement.

Rolling out these timely updates lets its over 2 billion active users focus more on the content. At the same time, the overall reduction in clutter that has ruled its interface gives them a better user experience. With the video's title moved to the top of the screen, where viewers used to have to scroll through the bottom to find it, it's easier for viewers to glance at it while they're watching.

YouTube's redesigned interface can now be seen on devices such as smart TVs and online streaming boxes worldwide. The update appearing on your device, however, will vary. Viewers are advised to wait for the rollout update, which users may not have to manually update their app to experience, according to The Verge.

In Conclusion

The YouTube TV App update this year marks a significant step by YouTube not only to streamline the experience for its billions of users worldwide, but also to change its overall approach to their ever-evolving needs, particularly in the platform's TV-based features.

As the number of users who rely on YouTube TV for home entertainment, it is crucial for the platform to continuously improve the experience for the users across the globe. Moving the title where it is most visible, for example, is a clear response to how users have been airing their need for a better, clearer watching experience.