Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has surrendered to federal authorities to begin a 90-day jail sentence, with the final moments of his freedom broadcast live by streamer Adin Ross in a bizarre spectacle that has drawn both fascination and condemnation online.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, turned himself in to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn on Tuesday after a judge ruled he had violated the terms of his supervised release. The livestreamed handover has highlighted the stark contrast between the rapper's online persona and the grim reality of the notorious federal facility where he will now be held.

Countdown to Custody

Hernandez surrendered at the prearranged time of 14:00 at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. He will serve three months behind bars for violating his supervised release, which stems from his 2018 federal racketeering case.

Adin Ross documented the lead-up to the surrender, turning a court formality into a live event for thousands of viewers. A clip from the stream captured the blunt emotional reaction as Hernandez was taken away, with one person heard saying, 'That's actually so f---ing sad, I don't give a f---, bro'.

The sentence is not the result of a new trial but a penalty for failing to comply with the strict conditions imposed after his initial release. Hernandez pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges in 2018 and received a lenient sentence after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

A 'Salacious Sh--show' of an Ankle Monitor Removal

The surreal nature of the surrender was amplified in other social media videos. In one clip, influencers Adin Ross and SteveWillDoIt helped Hernandez remove his ankle monitor before the rapper joked about fleeing back to Miami.

He later posted a message to his followers. 'Thank you guys so much, see you in 3 months,' he captioned the post.

The casual treatment of a serious legal consequence turned the moment into content, blurring the line between entertainment and the criminal justice system. It serves as a public reminder that, despite the online jokes, the rapper now faces a significant period of incarceration.

'Hell on Earth': The Reality of MDC Brooklyn

The facility awaiting him is no stranger to headlines, and almost none of them are positive. The Metropolitan Detention Centre has held numerous high-profile inmates over the years and has been plagued by complaints about conditions, safety, and cleanliness, earning it the nickname 'Hell on Earth'.

Safety is the single biggest variable for 6ix9ine. His past cooperation with federal authorities makes him an immediate and high-value target within the general prison population.

His attorney confirmed that they expect Hernandez to be segregated for his own protection. This is not a luxury but a necessity to ensure his survival. The measure could place him in the same isolated section as other notable inmates, such as the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing a New York hospital executive.

6ix9ine's jail stint is already playing out in public, but what happens inside MDC Brooklyn is where the real consequences sit.