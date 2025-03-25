Signal, a messaging app known for its end-to-end encryption and focus on privacy, is facing renewed scrutiny in an era where digital security is a growing concern. Questions about its ownership and reliability have surfaced, particularly after a leaked group chat involving Fox News host Pete Hegseth came to light.

According to a report published by The Atlantic on Monday, members of former President Donald Trump's national security team, including his defence chief, used Signal to discuss classified military plans. The private chat reportedly included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who was informed about planned U.S. airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen before they were publicly announced.

The Leaked Chat: A Security Breach?

"The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern time on 15 March that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen," Goldberg wrote. However, he revealed that he had been aware of the potential attack nearly two hours before the first bombs fell.

The incident raises serious questions about the security of supposedly private communications and whether sensitive government discussions should be taking place on encrypted messaging apps.

'The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defence, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m.,' Goldberg explained. He added that the plan detailed the weapons, targets, and timing of the strikes. 'This is going to require some explaining,' the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic noted.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump admits that he has no idea what his own administration is up to, when asked about the major lapse in security when war plans were accidentally shared over Signal with a reporter.



Make sure everyone sees this.pic.twitter.com/Jy4IKgT8EV — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 24, 2025

According to the Associated Press, two and a half hours after the report surfaced, Trump told reporters that he was unaware of the sensitive information being shared. He later seemed to joke about the leak. However, the National Security Council confirmed that the text chain 'appears to be authentic.'

Contradictory Claims: Hegseth vs. White House

Hegseth also rejected the claims that he inadvertently disclosed confidential war plans regarding military action against the Houthis in Yemen to Goldberg. On Monday, Hegseth responded to Goldberg's claims by calling him 'a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist.'

When asked about shared war plans, Hegseth replied, 'Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that.'

In contrast to Hegseth's denial, the White House has taken a different position. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes verified the text chain's authenticity and stated they're investigating how Goldberg was included in the group.

If Hughes' statement holds, and this security lapse involved Signal, an app known for its privacy features, it raises serious questions. How could such a breach occur on a platform trusted by activists, whistleblowers, and, as it now appears, even top U.S. officials planning military operations?

This incident spotlights Signal's security, prompting us to ask: What exactly is Signal, and how does it function?

Signal: Beyond The Secure Chat Claim

Signal bills itself as a fortress for conversations, using end-to-end encryption to secure texts, calls, group chats, and file sharing. This means that, in theory, no one—not even Signal itself—can peek at your content. It sounds like the perfect digital vault, but does it truly live up to the hype?

Signal's open-source nature sets it apart, letting anyone check its code. Unlike rivals such as WhatsApp and Telegram, Signal doesn't gather user metadata or keep your conversations on file, which makes it a strong contender for secure messaging.

Signal's reputation for security is so strong that even Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who exposed NSA surveillance, uses it daily. Beyond Snowden, the app is favoured by social justice organisers, journalists, intelligence professionals, and surprisingly, even U.S. President Donald Trump—a fact that raises questions about compliance with record-keeping laws. The catch? You need to be mindful of who you invite to your conversations.

Signal's American Roots

The app's strong security features, growing concerns about data security, and the origins of tech platforms have led some to ask if Signal has ties to China. So, is Signal App owned by China? The answer is no.

Britannica states that Signal is run by the Signal Foundation, a non-profit based in San Francisco. Signal's story begins with Moxie Marlinspike—a pseudonym for Matthew Rosenfeld—a cryptographer and tech entrepreneur who created the app and led the company as CEO from 2015 to 2022.

Signal evolved from earlier secure communication tools, TextSecure and RedPhone, developed by Moxie Marlinspike and eventually merged into the app we know today. However, the conflicting accounts surrounding the leaked war plans and their transmission via Signal have spotlighted the app's security and trustworthiness.

While the White House confirms the authenticity of the texts, questions linger about how such sensitive information was shared. Amidst this controversy, it's crucial to remember that Signal's roots are firmly planted on American soil, dispelling any notion of Chinese ownership.