An American woman who travelled to Pakistan in October 2024 to pursue a teenage online romance has become the centre of a bizarre international saga, with local authorities now contemplating her deportation on mental health grounds. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson, arrived in Karachi to meet 19-year-old Pakistani national, Nidal Ahmed Memon.

However, he allegedly failed to greet her upon her arrival and subsequently vanished. Robinson, determined to remain in the country despite her visa expiring, has refused repeated pleas from family and officials to return home.

Online Love, Abrupt Rejection

Robinson initially believed her relationship with Memon would lead to marriage. According to Deccan Herald, she travelled halfway across the world only to find the teenage suitor and his family unwilling to meet her.

Undaunted, she camped outside Memon's apartment block in Karachi for nearly 30 hours, hoping for a reunion that never materialised. When appeals from authorities and social workers fell on deaf ears, she moved to a shelter run by the Chhipa charity before being admitted to a psychiatric ward at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Local police, per reports from Dawn, have formally requested guidance from the federal government about Robinson's deportation, citing the 'potential risk to her life' if she remains without appropriate supervision. Officers also emphasise her 'urgent medical attention', describing how this situation has 'significantly impacted her mental wellbeing'.

Son Speaks Out on 'Mental Illness'

As speculation grows about her state of mind, Robinson's son in the United States recently came forward to confirm his mother's psychological struggles. Per Dialogue Pakistan, he shared documentation of his identity and revealed that Robinson suffers from mental illness, making rational decision-making increasingly difficult for her. Family members in America purportedly offered to buy her return tickets, but she consistently refused all attempts to fly home.

In one of her public statements, she claimed to need around £81,000 ($100,000) 'to rebuild Karachi', insisting that officials provide at least £16,000 ($20,000) to her immediately. Her demands prompted further scrutiny, with observers and the media noting signs of severe distress or a possible psychiatric episode.

Reluctance to Leave and the Prospect of Deportation

Despite intervention from Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori—who helped extend her visa and arranged a flight to the United States—Robinson adamantly declined to board the plane. Local philanthropists, according to Dawn, have urged Memon to meet Robinson and 'resolve the matter', but the teenager remains untraceable, citing family objections to their alleged relationship. The police have since placed Robinson under psychiatric observation, concerned about both her safety and potential exploitation by individuals with 'ulterior motives'.

Reports from Dialogue Pakistan indicate that Robinson has even received a new marriage proposal from a man in Thatta, who claims he is ready to live with her in Pakistan or relocate to America if she wishes. So far, there is no indication that Robinson plans to accept this overture, and her primary focus appears to be reconnecting with Memon.

A Cautionary Tale

The entire incident has transformed from a personal quest for love into a broader cautionary tale about online relationships and mental health. Law enforcement officials, per additional Dawn coverage, say that Robinson's continued presence in Pakistan poses 'significant risks', particularly without a support system or stable accommodation. They have urged federal authorities to expedite her deportation, arguing that she needs proper medical care in the United States.