In the United States political arena, an informal left-wing group of Congress members of colour has become known as "The Squad." Originally, "The Squad" was solely comprised of women, with the initial members being Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The four original members of "The Squad" rose to the spotlight following a racist attack by former President Donald Trump, who told the women to "go back and help fix the broken and crime-infested places from which they came," despite three of the four being born in the United States. Omar is the only member of "The Squad" who was not born in the US; she immigrated as a child from Somalia and became a legal citizen at age 17.

Getting to Know "The Squad"

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib all began their tenure in the House of Representatives in January 2019. They quickly became the face of radical left-wing policies in the House, pushing the Speaker of the House at the time, Nancy Pelosi, further left than before. "The Squad" gained immense popularity with young voters and Generation Z due to their tech-savvy nature and ability to campaign and spread information through social media channels.

1. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The Fiery Voice of New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, often called AOC, is perhaps the most well-known member of "The Squad." Characterised by her fiery personality and youthful spirit on the Congress floor, Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at age 28. Representing New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, she comes from a working-class family with Puerto Rican roots.

Ocasio-Cortez is a champion of the progressive "Green New Deal" with Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, a proposal focused on fighting climate change and poverty in the US. She also supports a $15 federal minimum wage, universal healthcare, student loan forgiveness, and the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Ocasio-Cortez has remained an outspoken critic of the Trump administration.

2. Ilhan Omar: The Refugee Turned Congresswoman

Ilhan Omar, who immigrated to the United States as a refugee from Somalia, now represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District. She is the first Somali-American member of Congress and one of the first Muslim members elected to the House. Omar shares Ocasio-Cortez's views on the minimum wage, healthcare, student loan forgiveness, and ICE.

Omar has become known in Congress as a vocal critic of the Israeli government, particularly regarding its treatment of Palestinians. She has faced considerable scrutiny and backlash for her open stance in support of Palestine, one of the few American politicians to do so.

3. Ayanna Pressley: The Voice for the Vulnerable

Ayanna Pressley defeated a 20-year incumbent in the 7th Congressional District of Massachusetts, which represents part of the Boston area. She is the first Black woman to represent the state of Massachusetts in the House. Pressley, a rape survivor and outspoken advocate against sexual violence, was the only original member of "The Squad" to endorse Elizabeth Warren in 2020 rather than Bernie Sanders.

Pressley toured the southern United States border and has since spoken out on the poor conditions for interned migrants and the blooming humanitarian crisis along the border.

4. Rashida Tlaib: The Palestinian-American Trailblazer

Rashida Tlaib, along with Omar, is one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and the first Palestinian-American woman elected to the House. She represents the 13th Congressional District in Michigan, where she was the first Muslim woman to serve in Michigan's state legislature.

Being Palestinian, Tlaib is also an outspoken advocate against Israel's treatment of Palestinian people, garnering backlash, much from those within the Democratic Party as well. She also stirred up controversy following her swearing-in to Congress when she said, "We're going to impeach the motherf--er," about former President Trump.

New Members of "The Squad"

Following the 2020 and 2022 elections to the House of Representatives, "The Squad" welcomed new members. In 2020, they were joined by Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York and Representative Cori Bush of Missouri. In 2022, Representative Greg Casar of Texas, Representative Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, and Representative Delia Ramirez of Illinois were added to the group. All members are under the age of 50 and are known for being some of the most progressive members of the House of Representatives. "The Squad" is widely recognised as the voice of the younger, more left-wing political generation, and despite their controversies, has been viewed by some as the future of the Democratic party.

The Influence of "The Squad"

The influence of "The Squad" extends beyond their legislative efforts. Their ability to mobilise young voters and utilise social media to drive political discourse has reshaped the Democratic Party's approach to campaigning and policy advocacy. They have championed issues such as climate change, economic inequality, healthcare reform, and social justice, pushing these topics to the forefront of the national agenda.

Despite their popularity among progressives, "The Squad" has faced significant criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Conservatives often label their policies as too radical, while some moderate Democrats worry that their outspoken nature and far-left positions may alienate more centrist voters. Nevertheless, "The Squad" continues to challenge the status quo, advocating for bold changes and representing a shift towards a more progressive Democratic Party.