Donald Trump Jr. is pleading with his father to steer clear of Marco Rubio as his running mate, concerned that it might encourage establishment Republicans to move toward impeaching the senior Trump if he wins as the next US President.

On his video podcast Triggered Monday evening, the younger Trump voiced his concerns in response to a submitted question during a live Q&A. The questioner had stated that "Rubio guarantees another impeachment," and the host concurred.

Why Trump Jr. Urges Against A Rubio VP Pick

If Rubio was the vice president on the ticket, "by the time my father's hand moves off in the swearing-in process ... 12 p.m. January 20, the second it goes off, impeachment!" Trump Jr. said. "That's how fast it would be."

"There is something about having someone from outside the establishment to sort of further protect you from that establishment," Trump Jr. added. Even when nothing was set in stone, the rumour mill continued churning out speculations about who Trump would choose as vice president.

Some reports suggest that the shortlist includes three candidates as Trump's VP: Rubio, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. A BBC report has mentioned other names, including Senator Tim Scott, Representative Elise Stefanik, and Representative Byron Donalds.

However, Rubio's inclusion on the ticket would seem unusual given how much Trump ridiculed the Florida senator during the 2016 presidential campaign, referring to him as "little Marco."

Despite eventually aligning with the GOP and endorsing Trump, Rubio's political career struggled to move past the effects of Trump's criticism and his own failed efforts to counter it. Recently, Rubio has been countering attacks on the former president related to the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025.

Rubio Discusses His Future Following VP Rejection

Ever since Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wasn't selected as former President Donald Trump's running mate, speculation about his future has been swirling among attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

For many, particularly those from Florida, the notion of him being a strong candidate for Secretary of State in a future Trump administration seems obvious. When asked about this possibility on Thursday, Rubio did not dismiss it.

"We'll see. We've got to win first, and then we'll see what the world looks like at that point," Rubio said. "If I've learned anything over the last few years, it is — I don't really think too far ahead anymore because things change very quickly, and dynamics change very quickly."

Moreover, Rubio revealed that one of the biggest challenges he and Trump faced regarding the GOP ticket was their shared state of residence. The 12th Amendment to the Constitution mandates that presidential and vice presidential candidates must come from different states or risk losing the electors from their common home state.

Rubio added that the challenge was inevitable. So, it made more sense to pick someone else as VP, especially when Trump had so many other good options available to him. Over the last ten days, Trump and Rubio have been talking about the residency problem.

Trump called Rubio to inform him that he would not be included on the ticket. Although Rubio had expressed his "willingness to serve," he acknowledged the gravity of the situation, recognizing how much is "at stake here."

Rubio also commended JD Vance of Ohio, the senator Trump chose, calling him "a really good choice." Rubio said they have previously worked on policy. "And he doesn't have a residency problem," he added.

While sitting with Trump in his private box on Wednesday night, Rubio noted that as he watched Vance deliver his acceptance speech, he realized that many Americans would find his life story relatable.

"We're really at a time where people want to see their daily lives reflected in the priorities of our leaders," he said. "That's why I think JD is going to be a tremendous asset to President Trump on the ticket."