Nezza, a Latin-R&B artist and social media personality, recently drew attention after performing the US national anthem in Spanish at a baseball game held at Dodger Stadium.

Despite being advised against it, she proceeded to sing in her native language—an act that has since sparked both widespread resonance and controversy.

Nezza's Bold Move Against the Dodgers' Wishes

Nezza, whose full name is Vanessa Hernández, posted a video on TikTok showing her singing the anthem in Spanish ahead of the Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants. In the clip, an unidentified Dodgers employee is heard informing her that the song should be performed in English, suggesting the instruction was not relayed earlier.

She was dressed in a Dominican Republic shirt, symbolising her roots. In her video, she explains that her choice to sing in Spanish was not random but rooted in historical significance. The version of the anthem she performed was commissioned in 1945 by the US State Department under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, meant to foster better relations with Latin America.

The video's caption, 'So I did it anyway,' made clear her intent to challenge the team's authority. Later, she shared a tearful follow-up, explaining her decision was influenced by the recent unrest in Los Angeles caused by ICE raids.

The Context Behind the Protest

Nezza explained she felt compelled to sing in Spanish because of the recent immigration raids and the prevailing tense atmosphere. Her words reflected frustration with the treatment of immigrant communities in Los Angeles, where many of her fans and friends are affected.

She said she believed that singing in her language was a way to support her community. 'Para mi gente,' she added, emphasising her act was motivated by love and solidarity. She also acknowledged that she expected to face repercussions but felt it was necessary to make her voice heard.

The Dodgers did not publicly condemn her performance. A team official noted there were no consequences, and she would be welcomed back in the future. However, the organisation itself remained silent on the controversy, seeming to avoid stirring further debate about immigration issues.

Reactions and Public Opinion

Nezza's act divided fans and commentators. Some praised her bravery and saw her as standing up for cultural roots. Social media comments like 'honestly SHAME on the Dodgers' team' and 'you did a good thing today, mama' reflect support from many in the Latino community.

Others questioned whether the team should have allowed her to perform outside the instructions. The Dodgers' general silence on the matter has been criticised, with many feeling the organisation missed an opportunity to speak out on broader social issues.

Fans have been largely supportive on social media, with both of Nezza's videos flooded with positive comments. Singer Jason Mraz was one such commenter, saying 'You did the right thing. Let freedom sing!'

Despite the risk of being barred from the stadium, Nezza chose to sing in Spanish, believing her message was worth the potential fallout. Her emotional videos show her feeling both proud and upset, aware that her stand may have consequences.