Canadian actor Rick Moranis will reprise his cult-favourite role as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs 2—his first live-action performance in more than 25 years, Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed on 12 June.

Sci-Fi Satire Set for Revival

The sequel to Mel Brooks's 1987 sci-fi spoof Spaceballs sees Moranis return to the big screen alongside original co-star Bill Pullman. The film will be helmed by Strays director Josh Greenbaum, with Keke Palmer joining the cast in a new lead role intended to bridge the gap between generations of fans.

At 98, Brooks returns as producer, with the screenplay penned by comedy writing duo Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, known for their work on Detective Pikachu and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Filming is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with a release slated for late 2026 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original.

A Quiet Exit from the Spotlight

Best known for 1980s hits including Ghostbusters, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Parenthood, Moranis stepped back from live-action film in the late 1990s to focus on raising his children after the death of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky.

'I took a break, which turned into a longer break,' Moranis explained in a past interview. 'But it was important—I had children who needed me.'

While he continued voice work in projects such as Brother Bear and made the occasional commercial appearance, he consistently turned down offers for larger roles, choosing to remain out of the spotlight.

Why Now? A Return With Purpose

Moranis's long absence from film has only fuelled fan anticipation. According to sources close to the production, the actor agreed to return only after assurances that Spaceballs 2 would stay true to the original's satirical spirit while updating the humour for today's audiences.

The sequel is rumoured to parody modern sci-fi franchises including Star Wars, Dune, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing the original's legacy of genre lampooning. Palmer's character is believed to be the daughter of a legacy figure, adding a generational twist to the story.

The Enduring Appeal of Rick Moranis

Moranis's comedy has always stood apart—less bombast, more brains. His portrayals, often grounded in warmth and self-deprecating charm, have helped his work age remarkably well, especially as it finds renewed popularity through streaming platforms.

His return is not a vanity project, nor a cash-in comeback, but rather a rare re-entry shaped by careful timing and character integrity. It's a move that has been described by fans and industry insiders alike as 'worth the wait.'

What to Expect in Spaceballs 2

With production gearing up for next year, expectations are building for what could be one of the most talked-about comedy returns in recent memory.

While details remain under wraps, insiders say the film will balance absurdist gags with sharp cultural references—a nod to Brooks's signature blend of slapstick and social satire.

For audiences old and new, Moranis's return as Dark Helmet offers something Hollywood rarely delivers: a comeback rooted in authenticity, humour, and heart.