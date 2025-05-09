James Charles's follower count drops amid ongoing controversies spanning 2019 and 2025.

James Charles, once a shining star in the beauty world, is now seeing his follower count plunge as fresh controversy erupts—echoing the drama that first rocked his career in 2019. From meteoric rise to messy fallout, the influencer's reputation continues to take hits.

With accusations, public spats, and tearful apologies marking both his 2019 and 2025 scandals, a clear pattern has emerged. Charles remains under relentless scrutiny, raising questions about accountability, internet fame, and how long fans are willing to stick around.

The 2019 Fallout: A Public Break with Tati Westbrook

In May 2019, James Charles saw his YouTube subscriber count plummet by over a million after a heated row with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook. His subscribers dropped from approximately 16 million to 14.2 million within days, according to Social Blade. The dispute centred on Charles promoting a rival product, which Westbrook argued was a betrayal of their friendship.

She called him out for what she described as disloyalty and accused him of attempting to manipulate people's sexuality. Westbrook claimed Charles would boast about turning straight men gay and accused him of using his fame to play with others' emotions.

The video titled 'BYE SISTER' became a viral moment, with over 23 million views by the following week. Charles responded with an apology, admitting he had made mistakes in the moment but denying any romantic or manipulative intent. He stated, 'I've been involved in situations that left people confused or upset,' and expressed regret for mishandling some interactions. Despite his efforts, the damage was done.

The 2025 Controversy: A New Scandal and a Sharp TikTok Decline

Fast forward to 2025, and James Charles again finds himself at the centre of controversy, this time surrounding rumours of a connection with Evan Johnson. Since April 2025, TikTok was flooded with claims that Charles had a romantic relationship with Johnson, who was arrested for assault by former girlfriend Kayla Malec. TikToker Mikaela Testa accused Charles of housing Johnson after the arrest, sparking a wave of unfollows.

The controversy also involved claims from Zack Sellars, a former friend of Johnson, who alleged that Charles had provided Johnson with a place to stay during the investigation. Sellars suggested that there might have been a romantic or sexual element to their relationship, further complicating Charles's reputation.

Social Blade reported that Charles's TikTok following dropped by around 700,000 in just a few days, though his current YouTube followers remained largely unaffected.

Charles responded publicly on 7 May, denying any support for Johnson and clarifying that their relationship was brief and non-sexual. In his Tiktok, he definitively states, 'I do not support Evan Johnson in any way, shape or form,' he said, emphasising that he had tried to contact Kayla Malec, Johnson's alleged victim, to clarify his stance. Charles condemned Johnson's actions against Malec, adding, 'I don't support violence against women.'

To the voices in the public that had claimed his earlier silence was damning, he further asserted that he had waited for the court proceedings to conclude before making any public comments, in order to avoid adding fuel to the fire. He also added that he would be taking legal action against those making false claims against him.

Patterns of Public Response and Ongoing Fallout

Both scandals reveal a pattern of delayed responses and a struggle to manage public perception. In 2019, Charles's initial silence and then his perceived-as-defensive apology left many fans feeling disappointed. Similarly, in 2025, the quick surge of unfollows on TikTok reflected the community's scepticism and disappointment in his handling of the allegations. Though many followers responded with support, saying things like 'I believe him', for others they saw the late response as a way for Charles to protect himself and wash his hands of the controversy.

What Comes Next?

These scandals have not only affected James Charles's follower count but also his standing within the online community. His net worth, estimated at around £9 million (approximately $12 million), and collaborations with celebrities such as Katy Perry and Demi Lovato, have taken a hit. His history includes being the first male to pose for CoverGirl at age 17, a milestone that marked his rise to fame but now feels distant amid ongoing controversy.

In both 2019 and 2025, the common thread is the perception of misjudged actions and delayed accountability. As a young influencer who built his reputation on beauty tutorials and relatable content, Charles now faces the challenge of navigating the fallout from accusations that have deeply divided his audience.

James Charles's story underscores how quickly a reputation can change in the digital age. Whether through accusations of disloyalty or rumours of personal relationships, the pattern of controversy and follower loss illustrates the fragile nature of influencer fame.