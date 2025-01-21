Kai Madison Trump, born on 12 May 2007, is the eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump. Known for her charm, athleticism, and a growing online presence, Kai has consistently drawn attention as a prominent member of the Trump family. Standing tall at 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), Kai has made her mark with her fashion sense, athletic achievements, and unwavering support for her family.

Who Are Kai Trump's Parents?

Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Kay Haydon, who were married from 2005 to 2018. Their divorce was attributed to growing apart amidst increasing public pressures.

Haydon, a former model represented by Wilhelmina Models in the 1990s, is also an actress known for roles in Something's Gotta Give and The Apprentice. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and a prominent political figure.

Following their divorce, both parents have remained active in Kai's life. Donald Trump Jr. is currently in a relationship with Bettina Anderson, while Vanessa maintains a more private lifestyle.

School Life and Star Athlete

Kai currently attends the Benjamin School, a prestigious private college in Palm Beach County, Florida. She is a member of the varsity golf team, a passion she plans to carry forward into her university years. Kai has expressed her intention to enrol at the University of Miami, citing a desire to stay close to her family.

Kai's sporting talents extend beyond the classroom. She began playing golf at the age of two and has since developed into a formidable player. With a 275-yard drive and a handicap index of 0.5, her skills have earned her sponsorship from Callaway Golf. Among her accolades is winning the Trump Club Women's Championship, further solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the sport.

Aside from golf, Kai enjoys tennis and horseback riding, showcasing her versatility as an athlete. She is frequently seen golfing with her grandfather, Donald Trump, a well-known enthusiast of the sport.

Kai often shares these moments on her YouTube channel, which boasts 740,000 subscribers. In one video, she recounted a humorous incident when her grandfather mistook a male friend for her boyfriend.

Addressing Boyfriend Rumours

Kai found herself at the centre of dating speculation in October 2024 after sharing photos of herself golfing with Garrett Clark, a fellow golf enthusiast. The images, which captured their playful interactions, fuelled rumours about a potential romance.

However, Kai promptly clarified in a YouTube video that she and Clark are just friends, noting that Clark has a girlfriend. She emphasised that their time together was spent on an 18-hole match rather than anything romantic.

While Kai has publicly shared her admiration for Drew Starkey from Netflix's Outer Banks, little else is known about her romantic preferences.

Kai's Role in the Trump Family

As a member of one of the world's most famous families, Kai has seamlessly balanced her personal pursuits with her family's political legacy. Her speech at the Republican National Convention on 18 July 2024 garnered widespread praise for its heartfelt tribute to her grandfather's influence. Kai credited him with inspiring her to chase her dreams and persevere through challenges.

She continued to support her family's political endeavours by attending Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025. Documenting the experience on her YouTube channel, Kai offered her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the historic event.

A Social Media Star in the Making

Kai Trump has become a relatable yet aspirational figure, blending her down-to-earth personality with the glamour associated with the Trump name. Through her YouTube channel, she provides insights into her life, from casual moments to significant family events. Her growing fan base reflects her ability to connect with people while staying authentic to herself.

As she continues to mature, Kai's future looks promising, both on and off the golf course. Her combination of talent, charisma, and dedication ensures she remains a captivating presence in the public eye.