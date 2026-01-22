The legal warfare between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a dramatic turn, with pop icon Taylor Swift now emerging as a potential key witness following the release of scathing private messages.

The litigation involves actress Blake Lively, 38, and her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, 41. However, the spotlight has shifted to Lively's close friend, Taylor Swift, 36, whose private communications have been unsealed in court, revealing that Lively referred to her and husband Ryan Reynolds as her 'dragons' who protect her.

The dispute stems from Lively's lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, which Baldoni denies.

New legal filings have revealed explosive text messages from December 2024, in which Swift allegedly referred to Baldoni as a 'bitch' who had 'gotten out his tiny violin' in response to an article about his past traumas.

The messages also suggest Lively asked Swift to 'endorse' a revised script while Swift was on her way to Lively's apartment, specifically to assist in a meeting where Baldoni was present. The texts were made public on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, ahead of the trial currently scheduled to begin on 18 May 2026.

The legal proceedings are unfolding in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, though the tensions began on the film's set in New Jersey and New York City in 2023.

The unsealed documents have ignited a 'strategic crisis' for the production's legacy. Baldoni's legal team, led by Bryan Freedman, argues that Swift's involvement proves Lively used her 'high-profile connections' to stage a 'creative coup' and usurp Baldoni's authority.

While Swift's representatives have maintained that she 'never set foot on the set' and was only involved via licensing the song My Tears Ricochet, the court has ruled that her correspondence with Lively is relevant because she allegedly advised Lively on strategy, texting that Baldoni should not have Swift in the trailer as that would give Lively 'more power over the film.'

The 'Tiny Violin' and 'Doofus' Claims

The most sensational revelation from the unsealed exhibits is the blunt language used between the two superstars.

In one exchange from late 2024, Swift allegedly reacted to an article about Baldoni's past by telling Lively, 'I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin.'

The phrase 'tiny violin' has notably appeared in Swift's 2025 song 'Cancelled!', fueling rumours that the track was inspired by the behind-the-scenes legal chaos.

Lively's own messages were equally sharp, referring to Baldoni as a 'doofus director of my movie' and a 'clown' who 'thinks he's a writer now.'

She praised Swift as 'epically heroic' after their joint meeting with Baldoni, claiming she 'recapped every moment' to Reynolds.

Baldoni's lawyers allege these texts demonstrate a coordinated effort to undermine his professional standing. However, Lively's team maintains the messages reflect a woman seeking support while navigating a genuine 'hostile and discriminatory' workplace.

Swift as a 'Hostile Witness'

As the May 18 trial date looms, legal experts suggest Swift is likely to be called as a hostile witness. Baldoni's team had previously attempted to subpoena the singer in 2025, a move her camp branded as 'tabloid clickbait.' However, with the judge granting access to her private messages, the possibility of a deposition has become a reality.

Baldoni's side alleges Swift pressured him to accept Lively's script rewrites 'without even having read it' during their April 2023 meeting.

Lively's legal team is seeking $161 million in damages, claiming the fallout has damaged her business ventures.

The documents also suggest a widening rift in the friendship, with leaked texts showing Swift telling Lively she 'missed her funny, dark, normal-speaking friend' before the drama took over.

With fellow A-listers also appearing on potential witness lists, the trial is set to be one of the most significant celebrity legal showdowns of 2026. For Swift, the challenge will be protecting her privacy while being dragged into a battle that she has, until now, only influenced from the sidelines