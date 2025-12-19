Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, announced in August 2025, has been quipped as America's 'royal wedding.'

Fans are making their best guesses about everything, from the dress to the venue. As reports have it, the couple are likely to tie the knot on 13 June 2026 at the couple's Rhode Island Ocean House.

Although the venue and date are firmly under wraps, there is talk that bridesmaids are on the brink of creating a frenzy over who Swift will marry. Her small group of celebrity friends has always been an element of pop culture, and many of them are hinted at a part in the ceremony.

Selena Gomez: A Lifelong Friend

Selena Gomez is often considered a frontrunner. The two had met in their early teenage years when they dated members of the Jonas Brothers and have been a duo for more than a decade.

Swift was present at Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco several months ago — a moment that further strengthened the bond they shared as longtime friends. Given their history, it's hard to miss a hint on Gomez's chance of taking the spot as Swift's bridesmaid.

Blake Lively: Godmother And Confidante

Blake Lively has been among Swift's most loyal friends, and the singer even served as godmother to Lively's children. Although there have been recent speculations about a distance between the two, they have been friends since childhood, and their frequent moments together in public suggest that Lively might be a bridesmaid. The fans feel that her appearance would embody loyalty during Swift's most tumultuous times.

Gigi Hadid: Squad Original

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, a founding member of the Swift Squad, has also been tipped. Hadid had a famous custom ring with her cat, Benjamin Button, that she gifted Swift and even featured in the Bad Blood music video. Reportedly, Swift has recently invited Hadid to be a bridesmaid, and she was excited by it.

Sabrina Carpenter: Rising Star And Collaborator

Friendship between Sabrina Carpenter and Swift has flourished in the last few years. Carpenter has performed as an opener for Swift on the Eras Tour and co-wrote the song "The Life of a Showgirl" with Swift.

Their dinner in New York in November sparked speculation that Carpenter had been asked to join the bridal party. She would be included to show Swift's support for the young artists she has mentored.

Sophie Turner: A Lifeline Friend

Sophie Turner, who starred in Game of Thrones, has described Swift as a real lifeline during her split with Joe Jonas. The friendship that they have built during hard times has struck a chord with the audience. The devotion and social appreciation Turner portrays qualify her as a good candidate for the bridal party.

Brittany Mahomes And Kylie Kelce: NFL Family

Her relationship with Travis Kelce has made her new acquaintances in the NFL. Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been an inseparable companion in both games and social life with Swift. Her inclusion would be the gesture of Swift belonging to her new community.

Equally significant is Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis's brother, Jason. Since Swift is about to be introduced to the Kelce family, having Kylie in the wedding party would symbolise the union between pop and football royalty.

Abigail Anderson Berard: The Childhood Best Friend

Abigail Anderson Berard, Swift's childhood bestie, is most likely to participate in the bridal party. They have been friends since their teenage years, and Abigail has supported Swift in her fame and scandal. Some fans even believe she might be the maid of honour.

From Selena Gomez and Blake Lively to Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift's bridal list is set to include long-term friends and new ones. The presence of NFL figures like Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce would reflect her newer world, and names like Abigail Anderson Berard would reflect her childhood.

With speculation still ongoing, there is only one thing sure at this point — that the marriage between Swift and her betrothed will not only unite two cultural dynasties but also reveal sustained friendships that have given meaning to her life journey.