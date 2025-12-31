Shoppers enjoying what should have been a routine evening were plunged into fear and confusion on Tuesday night after police rushed to Willowbrook Mall following reports of shots fired.

Officers from the Wayne Police Department swarmed the popular shopping centre shortly after 8pm on 30 December, prompting an urgent warning for the public to stay away as the situation unfolded.

Police Confirm Heavy Presence and Urge Public to Avoid the Area

In a post shared on social media just after 8pm, Wayne Police said they were investigating reports of gunfire and confirmed that numerous officers were on site.

The department said the situation was stable and urged members of the public to avoid Willowbrook Mall while officers carried out enquiries.

Witnesses Describe Confusion and Fear as Rumours Spread Online

For those inside and around the mall, the scene was described as tense and unsettling.

Social media quickly filled with posts from witnesses reporting a heavy police presence and emergency vehicles arriving from multiple directions. One Facebook user wrote: 'Anyone know what's going on? Possibly by Willowbrook Mall. Seen cops coming from all directions. Hope everyone is OK.'

Another post on X claimed: 'Hearing there's shots fired Bloomingdale's Willowbrook Mall. WTF is going on in NJ?' adding to confusion as unverified reports spread rapidly online.

No Confirmed Shooting or Injuries as Questions Remain

Despite the volume of eyewitness claims, authorities have not confirmed that a shooting took place or that anyone was injured.

Police have not said whether gunfire actually occurred, and Willowbrook Mall has not issued an official statement, leaving shoppers and families anxiously searching for answers late into the night.

Nearby Road Crash Adds to Chaos and Transport Delays

The uncertainty was compounded by a separate road crash close to the shopping centre, which added to traffic congestion and emergency activity in the area.

North Jersey Buses said Route 712 services were delayed after a motor vehicle accident disrupted departures from Willowbrook Mall to the Hackensack Bus Terminal.

Major Shopping Hub at Centre of Festive Season Scare

Located near the junction of Route 23, US 46 and Interstate 80, Willowbrook Mall is one of the busiest retail destinations in the region, with more than 160 shops and dining outlets.

On a festive period evening, the complex would normally be packed with shoppers, making the reports all the more alarming.

Mall Has Faced Previous Emergency Closures

Tuesday night's scare also revived memories of earlier disruption at the shopping centre.

In June, Willowbrook Mall was temporarily closed during fire department operations, with police at the time advising the public to steer clear of the area.

Separate Mall Shooting Scare Reported in Pennsylvania

The New Jersey incident came just hours after another reported shooting scare at a shopping centre in Pennsylvania.

Police in Bethel Park said they responded to reports of shots fired near the AMC Theatre at South Hills Village mall around 4pm local time. Officers later said a man had been assaulted and that gunfire was reported, though no one was struck. Allegheny County Police are handling that investigation.

Public Urged to Stay Away as Investigation Continues

As enquiries continue, Wayne Police have repeated calls for the public to avoid Willowbrook Mall while officers work to determine exactly what happened.

For now, shoppers and residents are left with a lingering question over whether the frightening scenes were the result of a false alarm or whether something more serious was narrowly avoided.

This is a developing story.