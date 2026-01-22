A woman has been victimised by an elaborate online scheme in which a scammer posed as Elon Musk, leading her to send hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years. Remarkably, she remains convinced it's the genuine billionaire and is eager to send more, ignoring family interventions. The account, shared on Reddit by her son-in-law, has attracted thousands of votes and comments, underscoring the tenacity of such Elon Musk scams.

As of January 2026, these frauds persist, exploiting trust in celebrities through AI and social media to target often elderly individuals with pledges of romance or financial windfalls.

The Mechanics of the Scam

Such schemes typically commence on platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp, where impostors deploy deepfake videos or AI-crafted messages to replicate Musk's likeness and manner. Victims are enticed with personal overtures, fabricated urgency, and alluring investment prospects in cryptocurrency or Tesla initiatives.

One Florida woman parted with about £595 ($800) via Apple gift cards, lured by a bogus prize of a car and cash. AARP reports that fraudsters have harnessed Musk's persona to siphon life savings, with documented cases involving about £164,000 ($220,000) and £520,000 ($700,000) lost to sham investments. Often termed 'pig butchering', the tactic builds rapport gradually before soliciting funds for purported emergencies or ventures.

Hardly unexpected, given the accessibility of advanced AI, these deceptions blend romance scam elements with financial ploys, leaving victims emotionally and monetarily drained.

The Victim's Unwavering Belief

In the Reddit instance, the mother-in-law has maintained contact with the phony Musk for years, dispatching literally hundreds of thousands of dollars while rebuffing any notion it's fraudulent. She adamantly rejects family assertions and expresses intent to continue payments, a hallmark of deep emotional manipulation.

Comparable persistence appears in other accounts; a Charlotte woman forfeited £448,000 ($600,000) through wires and gift cards, persuaded she was romantically linked to Musk and investing wisely. Relatives frequently encounter resistance, as victims grow defensive and withdraw, prioritising the scammer's narrative.

This dynamic exacerbates isolation, with some cases escalating to divorce or family rifts, as seen in tales where spouses depart for the illusory suitor. The psychological grip proves formidable, often requiring professional intervention to dismantle.

Warnings and Preventive Measures

Law enforcement has secured convictions in select incidents. In Texas, a man acting as a money mule in an Elon Musk scam defrauded an elderly woman of £187,000 ($250,000). He pleaded guilty to laundering and faces prison alongside restitution. Elon Musk has voiced alerts on X about impersonators, observing that 'fraudsters always have amazingly good fake sob stories'.

And the fraudsters always have amazingly good fake sob stories https://t.co/6BqDMdBWiD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2026

The FTC logs hundreds of Musk-related complaints, predominantly from older adults. Experts advocate identity verification, scepticism toward unsolicited offers, and prompt reporting to bodies like Action Fraud in the UK or the FTC. Education on deepfakes and scam indicators remains crucial to curb these cons.

With AI evolving rapidly, frauds impersonating Elon Musk continue unchecked, capitalising on online gullibility. A recent Ontario example involved a woman losing £1.3 million ($1.7 million) to a deepfake video touting investments. Vigilance and family oversight offer the best defence.

As of 22 January 2026, Elon Musk scams persist, with new variants emerging. Families play a key role in overseeing online dealings, while restitution offers some recovery, though emotional scars linger.