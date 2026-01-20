An awkward AI-generated graphic has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world after WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was mistakenly shown wearing a championship belt engraved with a rival promotion's logo during the live television debut of AAA on FOX Latin America. The error, which quickly went viral, has reignited debate over the growing use of artificial intelligence in sports and entertainment production.

The incident occurred during a major televised segment when an AI-created visual package aired on screen. Instead of accurately reflecting current storylines and titles, the graphic displayed Mysterio wearing the unmistakable AEW championship belt.

For many fans, the mistake was as jarring as it was unintentionally hilarious. The moment was clipped and shared across social media within minutes, with viewers expressing disbelief that such a high-profile error could slip through on a live broadcast.

Fans Pounce on the AI Botch

The wrestling industry is built on fierce brand loyalty, and few rivalries are as intense as that between WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Championships are not just props but carefully protected symbols of legitimacy, power and promotion identity.

Showing a WWE champion with AEW gold, even by accident, cut directly across those boundaries.

Fans were quick to point out the irony. Some joked that the graphic had booked the 'forbidden door' crossover that promoters have long avoided, while others accused the production team of being careless. Memes comparing the moment to fantasy booking scenarios flooded platforms such as X and Reddit.

For AEW supporters, the mistake was seen as free publicity. For WWE loyalists, it was an embarrassing misrepresentation that undermined the prestige of their champion.

Spotlight on AAA's FOX Debut

The timing of the mistake also proved unfortunate for AAA, whose FOX Latin America debut was meant to showcase the promotion's global ambitions and production upgrades. Instead, online discussion was briefly dominated by the AI mishap rather than the in-ring action.

While the promotion has yet to comment publicly and the video already scraped from their socials, the viral moment serves as an unintended reminder that technological innovation, when mishandled, can easily overshadow even the most carefully planned broadcast milestones.

How the Error Happened

In this case, the AI appears to have confused reference images from different promotions, resulting in the wrong championship belt being rendered. Crucially, the output was not caught during final checks before it aired live, allowing the error to reach millions of viewers.

While AI is increasingly common in broadcast graphics, the incident highlights the risks of over-reliance on automation without sufficient human oversight.

A Cautionary Tale for AI in Broadcasting

While no official acknowledgement of the mistake was announced, the incident is already being viewed as a cautionary tale. As broadcasters experiment more aggressively with AI, this moment serves as a reminder that technology is only as reliable as the checks behind it.

For now, the mistaken image remains a viral footnote in wrestling history. But it also underscores a larger issue facing modern broadcasting: when speed and automation overtake accuracy, even the most scripted industries can be thrown into unexpected turmoil.