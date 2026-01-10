The WWE kicked off 2026 with an explosive match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. During 'Smackdown' in Berlin, Drew McIntyre was crowned the new undisputed champion following his defeat of Cody Rhodes.

The victory, which came after interference from Jacob Fatu, marks a major moment of redemption for McIntyre. It is his first world title win since his high-profile loss to Roman Reigns in 2022 and follows his recent return from a two-month hiatus due to injury and a family tragedy.

A 'Three Stages of Hell' Classic

McIntyre pulled off the first fall on Rhodes with a low blow followed by a Claymore kick, in what was seen as an unexpected turn of events compared to the first match between the two. During the Falls Count Anywhere match, McIntyre pulled a powerbomb on Rhodes through a table, injuring him. Rhodes was resilient, making use of a banana suffocation manoeuvre with a guard rail splash.

Rhodes eventually landed a pinfall through a Cross that he pulled off on McIntyre on the announcer's table. The match escalated further by the final Steel Cage clash, with a particular focus on door escapes. It also took a turn when Jacob Fatu suddenly emerged, hindering McIntyre's chances of getting away with the victory.

Yet, in a major plot twist, Fatu also turned on Rhodes, in another example of his penchant of not siding with anyone. The distraction caused by Fatu led to McIntyre escaping and becoming the winner. The match was then considered as one of the best in recent history because of McIntyre's surprise victory.

HERE. WE. GO.



JACOB FATU AND DREW McINTYRE ARE THROWING DOWN ON SMACKDOWN!!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/koMaj6JWXo — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2025

McIntyre's 'Revenge' Tour

McIntyre's victory serves as a moment of 'revenge' in his WWE storyline. In 2022, McIntyre famously lost a major event in Cardiff against Roman Reigns and has since spoken of his frustration over the loss.

He was on hiatus following a loss to CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood until he made a surprise return on Raw on 2 December 2024.

During an interview with KWCH 12 Morning News in December 2024, McIntyre explained his two-month hiatus from the wrestling scene. McIntyre revealed at the time that he had been going through a personal tragedy and thus needed to return to Scotland.

'I was off the past two months. My last match was a "Hell in a Cell" match, a very brutal match. I got hit on the head at one point and needed 16 staples to close a wound at the top of my head,' shared McIntyre.

'I also suffered a family loss as well so I went back to Scotland to deal with that and re-evaluate my priorities and realise that I have given a bit too much to my profession, to my colleagues, and not enough to my family,' McIntyre continued. 'I kind of realised I've been giving a bit too much for the past 17 years and it's time to start taking a little more. My mentality is I'm going to take what's mine, I'm going to beat up the people who deserve to get beat up.'