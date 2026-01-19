WWE fans might see WWE sold yet again within the years of its first sale. Rumours have erupted online that Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla and owner of the X social media platform, might be eyeing a huge purchase of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Now, a viral tweet says Musk could be considering buying WWE from its current parent company, the news breaking the internet as fans reacted with disbelief and sarcasm. Also at stake is WWE's estimated enterprise value of around $9.3 billion (£7.3 billion approx), the same valuation used when it was folded into the newly formed TKO Group Holdings following a major merger with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

So, the idea of Musk, known for his unconventional business moves and out-of-the-box thinking, getting into sports entertainment seemed almost too insane to be true for many. But crazier things have happened in WWE, and it is all anyone in wrestling social media is talking about. So what exactly is the situation with WWE's ownership and valuation, and how likely is this rumoured acquisition involving Musk?

WWE's Sale and Valuation

In case you are unaware, World Wrestling Entertainment has a huge history in pop culture, founded and built into a global phenomenon by the McMahon family over the years.

In a landmark, shocking move in 2023, WWE agreed to merge with the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, to create TKO Group Holdings, a new publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange listed under the ticker 'TKO.'

Moreover, under the terms of that deal, Endeavor took a majority 51% controlling stake in the combined company while WWE shareholders retained the remaining 49%. In effect, WWE was folded into this larger sports and entertainment conglomerate, and it was the first time the McMahon family, especially Vince McMahon, did not hold a majority control of the company they founded. The deal valued WWE at an enterprise value of roughly $9.3 billion (around £7.3 billion approx), a figure that would definitely matter for any future sale.

Furthermore, this merger was not just a financial transaction but a giant change in the sports entertainment industry. Combined with UFC, the new TKO organisation was considered a powerful global live events and media enterprise, with revenues from wrestling, mixed martial arts, broadcast rights, sponsorship and live events all under one corporate roof. The deal effectively created a diversified content portfolio that appeals to both traditional television audiences and the new digital streaming market.

Since the merger, TKO has continued to evolve. In 2024 and 2025, the company reported massive revenue, with WWE contributing strongly to live events and media content sales, and new broadcast deals, such as an expanded partnership with ESPN and especially Netflix, further upping its profile. Meanwhile, long-time WWE chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly been selling off large portions of his TKO shareholding, reducing his personal stake in the company after stepping back from operational roles during ongoing legal and personal controversies.

Is Elon Musk Really Buying WWE?

Now, the current controversy comes from a viral social media post claiming Elon Musk is 'heavily rumoured' to be considering a bid to acquire WWE from TKO. The tweet emphasised the $9.3 billion valuation (around £7.3 billion approx) and said that Musk might see enormous global live-event and media potential in the property, possibly linking WWE closely with his X platform in future.

BREAKING : Elon Musk is reportedly heavily rumoured to consider a move to buy WWE from TKO, with talks said to be at a very early stage.



WWE is valued at around $9.3 billion, and the idea is that Musk views it as a major global brand with huge live-event and media value.… pic.twitter.com/iw2YS5L5ZL — Harry (@CenationCity) January 18, 2026

They can’t let this man own everything, spreading his beliefs. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) January 19, 2026

I would be shocked if he's interested. I don't think this is true at all... — Misha Fitton, Turtle Island CTO* 🐢 (@MishaTurtleX) January 19, 2026

If true, that would be wild 😮 Musk buying WWE could turn it into a global media juggernaut—𝕏 × WWE would be absolute chaos (in the best way). — #كابتن_غازي_عبداللطيف (@CaptainGhazi) January 19, 2026

I wanna watch @elonmusk get F5’d by Brock Lesner on Monday Night Raw. — Ralph Napolitano (@DrRalphNap) January 19, 2026

However, there are no credible media reports or official statements from Musk, WWE, TKO, or Endeavor confirming such interest, and the rumour remains unsubstantiated at this point.

Also, Musk's connections to WWE are not entirely imaginary. In the past, his social platform X has struck deals with WWE to stream exclusive content, including short 'Speed' matches in a weekly series, illustrating a commercial relationship between the two entities.