Microsoft just dropped a bombshell that got gamers reeling: as of 1 May 2025, the Xbox Series X will cost a hefty £480 ($638), an £80 ($106) jump from its original price.

Alongside this, Xbox Series S models, games, and accessories are also getting pricier, with some first-party titles hitting £64 ($85) this holiday season.

With wallets already stretched, is the Xbox still worth it? Let's break down the price hike and what it means for you.

Face Steep Console Costs

The price surge affects the entire Xbox lineup. The standard Xbox Series X, once £400 ($585.64), now demands £480 ($638.88), while the disc-free version climbs to £440 ($585.64). The 2TB Galaxy Black model soars by £104 ($138.42) to £584 ($777.30).

The Xbox Series S isn't spared: the 512GB model rises from £240 ($319) to £304 ($404), and the 1TB version hits £344 ($457). Microsoft blames 'market conditions and rising development costs,' with U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics likely playing a role. In Europe, the Series X jumps to £499.99 ($665.48), up £20 (26.62).

Posts on X are ablaze, with one user fuming, 'Aren't console prices supposed to go down as they get older? What is Microsoft smoking 😭😭 $600 for a series X.' This hike, unprecedented so late in a console's lifecycle, could price out casual gamers.

Brace For Pricier Games

It's not just hardware taking a hit, games are getting costlier too. Microsoft plans to charge £64 ($85.18) for select first-party titles like Call of Duty 2025 or Fable starting this Christmas.

This follows Nintendo's £64 ($85.17) price for Mario Kart World, signaling a new norm for AAA games. Existing titles won't budge, and Microsoft touts value via Xbox Play Anywhere, letting you play on console and PC for one price.

But with development costs soaring, reportedly tripling in five years, gamers face a tough choice: pay up or stick to Game Pass, which, thankfully, isn't increasing yet. Still, X posts lament, '$80 games are about to become the new norm. Physical games are slowly getting phased out..'

Question Xbox's Market Edge

Microsoft's timing couldn't be worse. The Xbox Series X trails Sony's PS5 in sales, with the latter's £400 ($532.40) slim model (bundled with Astro Bot) looking like a bargain. Sony raised PS5 prices in Europe and Australia but spared the U.S., giving it an edge.

Nintendo's Switch 2, at £360 ($479.16), also undercuts Xbox, despite its own tariff-driven accessory hikes. Microsoft's £20.6 billion ($27.3 billion) gaming revenue suggests it's not hurting, yet it's passing costs to consumers.

Analysts warn this could shrink Xbox's market share, especially as tariffs may force Sony and Nintendo to follow suit. Microsoft's banking on Game Pass and cloud gaming to keep players hooked, but will that be enough?

Rethink Your Gaming Budget

At £480 ($638), the Xbox Series X is a tough sell five years post-launch, especially with £64 ($80) games on the horizon. If you're eyeing an upgrade, act fast, retailers might still have old stock at lower prices.

Game Pass offers refuge, but for how long? Microsoft's betting on brand loyalty and exclusives, but with PS5 and Switch 2 looking cheaper, you've got options. Vote with your wallet, because £480 ($638) could buy a lot more than a console, it's your call to demand value.

Don't let Microsoft's price gouging dictate your gaming future. Shop smart and explore deals before prices climb higher.