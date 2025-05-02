Australia's top-selling ute, the Ford Ranger, is in hot water again, with thousands of vehicles being recalled due to a serious engine fault that could leave drivers stranded or worse.

Ford Australia announced on 1 May 2025 that 13,490 Ranger and Everest models are at risk of sudden engine failure, sparking concern among owners. If you drive one of these popular vehicles, here's what you need to know to stay safe and informed.

Discover Critical Engine Defect

The issue lies with the 3.0-litre 'Lion' V6 turbo-diesel engine, found in Ranger utes and Everest SUVs built between 2022 and 2025. A manufacturing defect in the left-hand camshaft sprocket can cause it to fracture, leading to an engine stall and a sudden loss of power while driving.

This isn't just inconvenient, it's a safety hazard, increasing the risk of accidents that could result in 'serious injury or death,' according to Ford's recall notice. The recall affects 13,490 vehicles, and owners are being urged to act fast.

Ford insists drivers can still use their vehicles, but with social media posts on X buzzing about engines failing as early as 68km, confidence is shaky.

Act On Urgent Recall Process

Ford Australia is contacting owners of the affected vehicles identified by their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to schedule free inspections and repairs at authorised dealers.

The fix involves checking the camshaft sprocket's build date and replacing it, along with related components, if needed. You can check if your vehicle is impacted by visiting Ford's recall website or calling their Customer Relationship Centre at 133 673.

Owners are frustrated, with some venting on X about previous Ranger issues, like faulty tailshafts or blank dashboards. One user fumed, 'Ford's quality control is letting us down,' highlighting the urgency for the company to restore trust.

Assess Broader Industry Impact

This recall isn't an isolated incident, Ford's Ranger has faced multiple recalls in recent years, from transmission defects to fire risks. The latest blow comes as the Ranger battles to maintain its edge in a competitive market, with rivals like Toyota's HiLux nipping at its heels.

The recall could dent Ford's reputation, especially as owners share horror stories of breakdowns on social platforms. Beyond Ford, it raises questions about quality control in the automotive industry, where manufacturing defects can slip through even in high-demand models.

As Reuters noted, 'Recalls are costly, but ignoring them risks consumer trust and safety.' Ford's swift response is a start, but they'll need to deliver flawless repairs to keep drivers on side.

Protect Your Safety Now

If you own a 2022–2025 Ford Ranger or Everest with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, don't wait for Ford's letter, check your VIN on their recall website now and book a free inspection.

This recall exposes a harsh reality: even Australia's toughest utes can harbour dangerous faults, like a defective camshaft sprocket that risks sudden engine failure. Your safety hinges on acting swiftly.

Ford's offering free repairs, but with trust in the Ranger wavering, they face a steep climb to reassure drivers. A stalled engine on a busy highway could spell disaster, costing lives or livelihoods.

Don't gamble with your safety, contact Ford's Customer Relationship Centre and demand answers. Act now to protect yourself and ensure your vehicle remains the reliable lifeline you deserve.