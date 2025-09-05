Customer expectations now dictate business success—companies without a strong human-centred strategy risk irrelevance. The World Usability Congress unveils the winning formula for UX-driven growth.

The Growing UX Skills Gap: Why Companies Need UX Training Now

Buzzwords like User Experience Design are trending across industries—yet many businesses still miss the point. UX is often mistaken for surface aesthetics or add-on features, when in reality it's about strategic thinking, system architecture, and emotional resonance. 'Usability isn't just about pretty interfaces,' says Johannes Robier, founder of Youspi Consulting GmbH and president of the World Usability Congress. 'It's about creating solutions that align with real user needs, based on solid methods and measurable outcomes.' Still, many teams use outdated tools, lack ISO know-how, or skip strategic alignment altogether—turning potential into risk.

Experience Design & Customer Experience Strategy as Growth Drivers

Simplicity is no longer a luxury—it's a strategic advantage. In product and service design, success depends on how intuitive and enjoyable an experience feels. Usability, User Experience (UX), and Customer Experience (CX) are now essential. With digital touchpoints everywhere, users expect seamless interaction. 'Our mission is to make life easier and more enjoyable,' says Johannes Robier. 'We create human-centred strategies that connect emotionally and deliver impact.'

World Usability Congress 2025: UX Trends and Human-Centred Strategy in Action

For those in product development, UX, and innovation, the World Usability Congress (13-17 October 2025) is not to be missed. 'We're done with theory-heavy conferences,' Robier says. 'WUC is about practical transformation, real talks, and bold ideas.' Also planned for August 2025: the provocatively titled Just Another Boring Conference, a satirical event highlighting everything wrong with the industry—and how to do better.

From UX Basics to Wow Moments: Creating Customer Experiences That Stick

Great UX isn't luck—it's engineered. 'We mix 20% UX basics with 30–40% wow and 30–40% experience design,' says Johannes Robier. This formula has led to standout results, including a NASA Product of the Year and a 20% market share boost for Philips. At its core: experience management - crafting experiences that define brands. To make this possible, Youspi collaborates with a global network of top-tier experts known as the 'League of Extraordinary Ladies & Gentlemen.'

Human-Centred Strategy and Accessibility: The New Business Imperatives

From the upcoming EU Accessibility Directive to rising user expectations, businesses face mounting pressure to deliver seamless, inclusive, and emotionally intelligent experiences. Those who fail to adapt will lose not just users, but entire markets. Johannes Robier puts it simply: 'Human-centred design isn't a trend. It's survival.'

About the company:

Youspi Consulting GmbH, based in Werndorf, Austria, specialises in User Experience (UX), Customer Experience (CX), and human-centered strategy. The company is known for organising the World Usability Congress and operating the UX Quality Certification Centre. With an international network of experts, Youspi delivers research, design, and innovation that create measurable business impact.