A Ukrainian mother who escaped the horrors of war, believing Australia would offer safety, has suffered an unthinkable loss after her young daughter was killed in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Valentyna, who fled the Russian invasion with her two children, was attending a Hanukkah celebration at the Bondi Beach Pavilion when gunfire erupted, turning a family outing into a scene of terror.

The tragedy unfolded on 14 December 2025, transforming a festive holiday outing into a scene of unimaginable carnage as an armed assailant, later identified as Naveed Akram, opened fire on the crowd.

Her 10-year-old daughter, Matilda, was fatally shot while standing just centimetres from her younger sister, six-year-old Summer, in an attack that has shaken Sydney and reverberated across the world.

The young girl, who had only recently arrived in Australia to escape the Russian invasion of her homeland, was among the victims fatally wounded during the rampage. What was meant to be a sanctuary thousands of miles from the frontlines of Europe became the site of a massacre that claimed 15 lives and left a mother grieving for a dream that turned into a nightmare.

From War Zones to Shopping Centres

The journey for Valentyna and her daughter had been one of desperation and hope. Like thousands of other Ukrainian families, they sought an escape from the relentless shelling and uncertainty of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

Australia, with its reputation as one of the safest nations on earth, appeared to be the perfect destination to rebuild a life free of the sound of air-raid sirens. Valentyna's husband shared at a public vigil that they named their daughter Matilda because it was 'the most Australian name' they knew, symbolising their new beginning.

This sense of security was fundamental to their transition. The ten-year-old had begun to integrate into local life, enjoying the simple freedoms that children in war zones are often denied. However, this hard-won peace was obliterated in a matter of minutes.

The mother's account reveals a harrowing irony; she had successfully navigated the perils of a geopolitical conflict only to lose her child to a mass shooting at a religious festival. 'I couldn't imagine I would lose my daughter here,' Valentyna told mourners at a vigil held at the Bondi Pavilion.

The family of Matilda, the 10-year-old girl killed in Sunday’s attack, addressed the crowd in Bondi on Tuesday night.



Her father, Michael, said he wanted the crowd to know what a “beautiful person” she was. “Her name was Matilda because she was our first Australian,” he said,… pic.twitter.com/D8dU7dS6C7 — The Australian (@australian) December 16, 2025

The Afternoon the Peace Broke

Witnesses at the beachfront described a scene of absolute chaos as the attacker moved through the crowd gathered for the first night of Hanukkah.

For Valentyna, the confusion of the moment was amplified by the sheer impossibility of the situation. In her mind, Sydney was a place where 'such things simply do not happen.'

The horror was compounded by the presence of Matilda's six-year-old sister, Summer, who survived the attack but remains traumatised, reportedly asking her family, 'Where is she?'.

The attack was not just a failure of safety but a profound shock to the Australian psyche.

For those who had fled international conflict, the incident felt like a betrayal of the sanctuary they had been promised. Matilda was a vibrant presence, described by her cousin as the 'most joyful person' who was 'my sunshine' to her grieving mother.

A Community in Mourning

In the wake of the massacre, the outpouring of grief has extended far beyond the suburbs of Sydney. The Ukrainian community in Australia has rallied around Valentyna, highlighting the unique tragedy of a child surviving a war only to perish in a peaceful city.

Floral tributes left outside the Pavilion often featured Ukrainian ribbons and messages in Cyrillic, a testament to the dual tragedy of the victims.

Investigators have since discovered Islamic State flags in the attacker's vehicle, suggesting a radicalised motive, but for Valentyna, these explanations offer little comfort. The central pillar of her new life, the promise of a safe future for her child, has been irrevocably destroyed.

As Sydney and the wider world mourn the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting, Valentyna's loss stands as a devastating symbol of how war's reach can extend far beyond borders, following those who thought they had finally escaped it.