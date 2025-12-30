Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood's most famous couples, and millions of fans rooted for them to be together ever since they starred in the Spider-Man movies. However, rumours are swirling that they are unlike other celebrity couples because they are not intimate with each other.

The speculations began after Zendaya and Holland were photographed with the actor's parents. Eagle-eyed netizens became convinced that Zendaya was sporting a growing baby bump during the outing. However. TikTok user celebritea.blind claimed that it's unlikely for the couple to be expecting a baby because they are not even intimate with each other.

Intimate Moments Questioned

'For the one named actress to be pregnant, there would have to be sexual activity between herself and the superhero,' the blind item reads. The post directly counters recent pregnancy speculation by making the far more shocking and intrusive claim that the engaged couple is not sexually active.

A History of Guarded Privacy

Zendaya and Holland started as friends on the set of their Spider-Man movies. Having both grown up in front of the cameras, it is highly likely that the couple wants to keep certain things about their relationship private. During an interview with GQ, Holland expressed his disappointment after photos of himself and Zendaya kissing were made public online.

'We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,' he said. Holland went on to say that he and Zendaya wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible. But they were forced to admit things after they were photographed kissing in the car.

'One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,' Holland said.

Zendaya also stressed the importance of keeping things sacred about her and Holland because this is how much they love and respect each other.

'The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.... I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other,' she told the magazine.

Engagement Rumours Persist

Last year, multiple sources reported that Zendaya and Holland were already engaged, following the actress's appearance at the Golden Globes with a large ring on her finger. Shortly after, an insider told People that Holland had been planning his proposal for quite some time and that all their loved ones are on board. The source also said that the couple isn't in a rush to get married. 'They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush into a wedding,' the source said.