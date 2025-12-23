Zendaya has once again found herself at the centre of online speculation after a viral photo with Tom Holland's parents sparked pregnancy rumours. The image prompted fans to dissect her appearance, reigniting a familiar celebrity guessing game that has followed the actress for years.

The photo, widely shared across X, Instagram and TikTok, shows Zendaya smiling during a rare family moment over the winter holidays. While seemingly innocuous, it quickly fuelled online debate, with fans scrutinising her outfit, posture and accessories for what they claimed were hidden clues.

Viral Photo of Zendaya Triggers Pregnancy Speculation

In the widely shared image, Zendaya is seen wearing a loose winter jacket and carrying a large handbag, details that some fans interpreted as an attempt to conceal a baby bump. Social media users claimed her choice of oversized clothing, combined with how she positioned her bag, suggested she was hiding a pregnancy.

Zendaya, Tom Holland and his parents in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/uKoCoz58S5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 22, 2025

The speculation intensified after additional photos emerged of Zendaya and Holland spending time with friends and family in Leicester. In those images, the actress again wore oversized outerwear, leading some fans to suggest a pattern in her recent fashion choices.

Zendaya and Tom Holland seen in Leicester yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fq1EwoqSlH — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) December 21, 2025

Others focused on what they described as a 'pregnant face', pointing to a fuller appearance in recent photographs. While such claims are subjective, they spread rapidly, with posts garnering thousands of likes and comments within hours.

The rumours gained further traction following sightings of the couple walking their dogs while Zendaya wore yet another oversized jacket. For fans already primed by the viral family photo, the repeated styling choices were enough to reinforce speculation, even in the absence of any official confirmation.

A Familiar Rumour Cycle and No Official Confirmation

This is not the first time Zendaya has faced pregnancy rumours. In October, a photo of the actress with Blackpink's Lisa sparked online claims that her face appeared rounder, which some interpreted as a pregnancy glow. The following month, a short video from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring Zendaya and Holland led fans to analyse her posture and demeanour for supposed signs of pregnancy.

Zendaya has previously addressed similar speculation directly. In 2022, she shut down pregnancy rumours on Instagram Stories, writing, 'See now, this is why I stay off Twitter... Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly.' Her mother, Claire Stoermer, also dismissed false reports in the past, sarcastically responding to claims that Zendaya had already had a baby.

to anyone out there believing in the rumors that Z is pregnant well now it is confirmed by her mother claire that she is NOT pregnant and we need to stop spreading unnecessary rumors just because she wore a long thick winter jacket doesn’t mean she’s pregnant, grow up pic.twitter.com/GHeXsjKl8D — Zendaya Fan Account🇵🇸 (@zendayacomz) November 24, 2025

That same year, a TikTok prank involving a fake ultrasound image edited to resemble an Instagram post reignited rumours before being revealed as a joke. Despite its brief runtime, the video was enough to kick-start widespread speculation, highlighting how quickly misinformation can spread online.

The current rumours arrive amid increased attention on Zendaya's appearance following the debut of a noticeably shorter, curly pixie cut. The new hairstyle marks the shortest her hair has been in years and has prompted fans to question whether the change signals a new phase in her life. No reason has been given for the new look, and neither Zendaya nor her representatives has commented.

The speculation also coincides with ongoing interest in Zendaya and Holland's relationship. Reports earlier this year suggested Holland proposed during a private moment between Christmas and New Year, although no wedding date has been announced. Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, previously told E! News that wedding plans had not yet begun, saying, 'The process hasn't even started yet. It's so many movies, so we have time'.

Professionally, both actors remain busy. Zendaya and Holland are set to appear together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Zendaya also has major roles lined up in Dune 3 and The Drama, while continuing to balance a demanding filming schedule.

As of now, there is no confirmed evidence that Zendaya is pregnant. Neither she nor Holland has addressed the latest rumours, and no official statements have been issued by their representatives. Despite that, the viral photo has once again demonstrated how quickly speculation surrounding high-profile celebrities can escalate online, particularly when fans are eager to read meaning into every public appearance.