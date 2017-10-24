Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are on their honeymoon in Italy just days after getting married in a private ceremony in Ibiza.

The newlyweds were spotted enjoying each other's company at Osteria del Cappello restaurant in Bologna on Sunday.

On Instagram, a fan has shared photos of the couple, one of which shows the Assassin's Creed star taking a selfie while his wife and fans are seen smiling at the camera. Vikander, 29, is seen flaunting her wedding ring.

Next, the 40-year-old actor is seen smiling and posing with the restaurant staff.

The couple met in 2014 while filming the movie The Light Between Oceans. Since then the pair had remained tight-lipped about their romance before getting hitched in a private ceremony at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family.

"And I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," Vikander told Entertainment Weekly in August 2016. "It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal."

"I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don't," Fassbender said.

However, Fassbender did show his admiration for his talented wife in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair.

"She doesn't take anything for granted... With a lot of these actresses coming out, there's this bravery that you don't see so much in male actors," Fassbender said. "She doesn't mind taking a character she's playing to an ugly place. Her level of commitment made me focus and make sure I was as committed."