Cheryl and Liam Payne are more loved-up than ever since welcoming their son Bear earlier this year.

The couple took a break from their busy lives and enjoyed some quality time together at an undisclosed location before the One Direction heartthrob turns 24 years old on 29 August.

During their romantic holiday, the couple went for a boat ride and have shared some adorable snaps from their vacation on social media.

The X Factor star and her partner, who rarely show their affection for each other while out and about in public, are seen flaunting quite a bit of PDA in the series of photos shared on Cheryl and Payne's Instagram accounts.

The couple indulged in a selfie session during their romantic boat trip, with one of the snaps showing Liam smiling at the camera and Cheryl pouting, with pink heart emojis hovering over their heads.

Another photo, in black and white, shows the pair posing adorably for the camera.

Next, Liam is seen showing off his six-pack abs, wearing a thick gold necklace and large dark shades, with his left hand placed on his partner's head.

Cheryl and Liam later took a break from their selfie session and decided to take pictures of each other posing on the boat.

The songstress is seen flaunting her toned body in a red bikini under a comfy red outfit while lounging on a sofa. Liam, on the other hand, shows off his chiselled body and numerous tattoos while posing at the edge of the boat, wearing dark shades and white shorts.

The romantic getaway was a much-needed break for the new parents.

Liam recently opened up about becoming a first-time father in an interview with vlogger Caspar Lee.

"I was there at the birth and it was amazing. And then I was left in charge. I'd never changed a nappy before I met Bear and all went well brilliantly until five in the morning, Bear wakes up and Cheryl changes his nappy – there was poo and spouting wee everywhere!" Liam recounted.