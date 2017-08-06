The controversy surrounding the Diana tapes recorded by her voice coach Peter Settelen has been raging since they were first uncovered at the home of the princess's former butler, Paul Burrell, during a police raid in 1997.

They were the focus of a high profile court battle as Diana's brother Earl Spencer claimed ownership of the tapes on behalf of Diana's estate.

The High Court ruled in Settelen's favour and the tapes were returned to him in 2004.

On Sunday (6 August), despite opposition from her brother Charles Spencer and close friends of the princess, the tapes were broadcast for the first time on British TV by Channel 4 in a documentary titled Diana: In Her Own Words. .

Sold to Channel 4 for an undisclosed sum, the tapes recorded between September 1992 and December 1993 are of Diana in conversation with Settelen.

While the meetings with the former actor were intended to assist Diana with her public speaking technique, the candid dialogues are more akin to psychotherapy sessions as the she bared her soul.

Interspersed with archive news footage of the royals, the explosive video tapes see her divulge deeply personal details about her 'odd' sex life with Prince Charles, the impact of his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles on their marriage, her battle with bulimia and reality of her life in the royal household where the closest people to her felt like strangers.

She also describes having an unhappy childhood, and a profound sense of abandonment after her parents divorced and her father's marriage to Countess Raine.

Her loneliness was compounded by a loveless marriage and while to the world it was a fairytale, she describes her wedding day as "the worst day of her life".

"There's no better way to break down a personality than to isolate it," she says.

It was that profound sense of loneliness and isolation that perhaps led her to falling in love with her royal protection officer believed to be Barry Mannakee, which was an unexpected revelation in the film.

The video tapes also capture Diana at her most relaxed as she unburdens herself to Settelen, a man she hardly knew, sharing with a stranger, her deepest secrets, revealing a woman still haunted by her childhood.

The fairytale royal wedding was a façade which buried the real Diana. Acknowledging her early pain she recognises her personal growth that followed as she says poignantly: "There's just nobody to physically scream at. Or someone to put their arms around me — just listen when I cry.

"I can't bear people saying it can't be as bad as that, or we understand — nobody understands unless you're the individual concerned. But I do feel, Peter, that now".

Controversial, exploitative or an insightful historical document of a 20th century royal, either way we do learn something more about the real Diana behind the fairy tale.

What we learnt from the Diana tapes