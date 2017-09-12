After a tumultuous year, which saw their relationship make headlines for all the wrong reasons, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have reportedly found themselves on the radar of Child Protective Services.

According to TMZ, the Department of Children and Family Services in LA County has expressed concern about the well-being of the couple's 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

The publication claims CPS officials have raised the issue with LA County Dependency Court and asked for a judge to determine whether she is "safe".

Back in July, Kardashian stunned fans by posting a string of x-rated posts of Chyna, real name Angela White, claiming she taunted him him with affairs with other men, was a habitual drug user and a golddigger.

The former exotic dancer hit back by enlisting the services of legal honcho Lisa Bloom, asking the courts to grant a restraining order that prohibits 30-year-old Kardashian from going near her or posting about her online. She also alleged that he had been abusive towards her, which he denies.

Insiders claim that the CPS department was concerned that about reports of Chyna's alleged drug use before the split, but the revenge porn drama has escalated the issue to the courts.

To make matters worse, the pair have been unable to reach a custody agreement and are expected to battle it out in the courtroom later this month at a hearing on 18 September.

The report comes amid claims that Kris Jenner is "desperate" to protect her son from Chyna's "negative energy".

"Kris sincerely hopes Rob's relationship with Chyna and Kylie's with Tyga are both over forever," a source told Hollywood Life. "Kris is desperately trying to protect her children from whom she sees a negative energy in her family. She wants Tyga away from Kylie for good and wants Chyna to remain a healthy distance away from Rob too."