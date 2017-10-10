Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver's feud is far from over. The Chef's long-standing rivalry took a nasty turn after the Naked Chef appeared to make remarks about children–a year after Ramsay lost a baby.

The Kitchen Nightmares star in an interview with new edition of Radio Times Magazine revealed that their tiff initially started out as fun, but he felt that Oliver was boasting about having one child more than him.

"Jamie turned around and said, 'I've got five kids, he's got four kids.' To judge someone else's family on the amount of kids you have, that's....", Ramsay said.

Gordon's wife Tana, miscarried in 2016 when she was five months pregnant.

He said that he would not talk to Jamie again until he apologises to Tana, telling the magazine. "Boys will always fight and butt heads but Tana was mortified, I mean really mortified." He accused the Naked Chef, who became father to his fifth child, River Rocket, last year, of only campaigning on issues when he had "something to promote".

Further slamming his rival, the MasterChef judge told the outlet, "It's all very well to spout off now about sugar tax and supermarkets. None of that was spoken about when he was label-slapping with Sainsbury's for ten years. And no disrespect, but we're chefs, not politicians. Sadly, the only time he opens his mouth is when he's got something to promote."

Gordon, who was speaking before the release of his forthcoming ITV documentary, Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine, also shared some details about his family. He said that they had patched things up with his father-in-law Chris Hutcheson – who served time in prison for hacking his emails.

He said, "It was a hard pill for her to swallow. Knowing her father was out to destroy us as a family. But she's had it out with him. He's laid his cards on the table He's apologised to all of us and I like to think there's a line in the sand now."