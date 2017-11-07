Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is the latest actress to accuse James Toback of sexual misconduct. The director has been accused of assault by approximately 40 women, including the likes of Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, and Julianne Moore.

Pompeo shared her story to USA Today, "I actually did have a situation with James Toback where I kind of told him to go (expletive) himself. It was held in a public place and I brought a man — my friend Tony. And he didn't like that at all. And I could tell that."

She continued, "I could tell instantly that he was, like, no good. The minute my friend left, he asked me if I would get naked in a movie. And I was like, 'Really, dude? My friend has been missing all of 30 seconds and now you say that? I kind of laughed in his face."

The Catch Me If You Can actress also recalled her interaction with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women.

Adding that she feels lucky to have escaped Weinstein's clutches, the 47-year-old said, "I met with Harvey at the Peninsula and he didn't try anything on me. I was very lucky. I escaped those clutches."

The actress, who is popular for playing Meredith Grey on ABC show, admitted that she's largely escaped sexual harassment in Hollywood is because she's spent 14 years of her career on Grey's Anatomy.

She explained to the outlet, "I've been so lucky and maybe part of my choice to stay was (due to) knowing exactly what my environment was. Going out there and auditioning for jobs and basically having to beg men and get their approval for jobs was never fun for me.

"Even though I didn't have any terrible experiences like some of these poor girls, this is the environment and you're aware of it. I'm very grateful in my choice to stay in my safe space," Pompeo said of her decision to remain with the medical show.