Award-winning photojournalist Kevin Frayer spent two weeks in Bangladesh documenting the lives of some of the more than half a million Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar since late August. His stark black-and-white photos cast the plight of these stateless people in a new light.
18 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee family uses a candle for light as they sit in a makeshift shelter on the roadside in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh after fleeing their village in Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 19 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee girl uses a plastic bag to protect her from the monsoon rains at the Palongkali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 20 September 2017: Rohingya refugees desperate for aid jostle as food is distributed by a local NGO near the Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 20 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee boy desperate for aid cries as he climbs on a truck distributing aid for a local NGO near the Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 20 September 2017: Rohingya refugees desperate for aid panic as food is distributed by a local NGO near the Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 21 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee boy is weighed down by a sack of belongings as he arrives with his family after crossing the Naf River at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 22 September 2017: Rohingya refugees rest in an Islamic school or madrassa after arriving by boat on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 22 September 2017: Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest at an Islamic school or madrassa after arriving by boat at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 22 September 2017: A cleric touches the head of a Rohingya refugee woman as she asks for food at an Islamic school or madrassa after arriving by boat at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 22 September 2017: An elderly Rohingya woman sits outside her shelter in the sprawling Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 24 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee man who was shot in the back by the Myanmar army is helped by a relative after crossing into Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 24 September 2017: Rohingya refugees carry their belongings as they walk through a rice field after crossing the border into Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 24 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee boy is carried in a basket by a relative after crossing the border from Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 24 September 2017: Rohingya refugees sit in front of their makeshift shelters as other arrive carrying their belongings at the Palongkali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 25 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman collapses on her bags from exhaustion after arriving on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 25 September 2017: Rohingya refugees are seen outside makeshift shelters at the Balukali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 25 September 2017: Rohingya refugees pray at the site where they are building a new mosque at the sprawling Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 26 September 2017: A Rohingya man washes at a well at the Palongkali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 26 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee family reacts as they disembark at night from a boat after arriving on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 27 September 2017: Rohingya refugees fetch water from a well at the sprawling Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 27 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman holds her child as she stands outside her shelter at the sprawling Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 27 September 2017: Malnourished and suffering from diarrhoea, two Rohingya refugee children cry on the floor of a makeshift shelter at the Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 28 September 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child after crossing the Naf River at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 29 September 2017: A woman carries the body of a Rohingya refugee baby as others are seen wrapped in white sheets prior to burial after they died when their boat capsized while fleeing Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 29 September 2017: An Islamic cleric leads prayers for 16 Rohingya refugees who died when their boat capsized while fleeing Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 1 October 2017: Rohingya refugee women collapse with exhaustion on a beach at Shah Porir Dwip after fleeing Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 1 October 2017: A Rohingya baby is lifted to safety from a boat after his family arrived on a beach on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River after fleeing their village in Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 1 October 2017: Rohingya refugee children are carried from a boat at a beach at Shah Porir Dwip in Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 1 October 2017: An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is helped from a boat on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River at Shah Porir Dwip Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 1 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman uses a candle to light her tent at the Palongkali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee family rest on the ground on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River after fleeing Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman is carried by relatives after crossing the border from Myanmar Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Rohingya Muslims carrying their belongings walk towards refugee camps in Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Rohingya refugees walk in the sprawling Balukali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee woman suffering from malnutrition and diarrhoea recovers in the Rohingya Ward at Sader Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Two Rohingya refugee boys who had their legs broken by the Myanmar army share a bed in the Rohingya Ward at Sader Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Rohingya refugees build a new mosque at the Balukali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Rohingya refugee boys study the Quran, Islam's holy book, at a madrassa or religious school in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: Makeshift shelters are seen at the sprawling Balukali Rohingya refuge camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 October 2017: An aerial view of some of the thousands upon thousands of makeshift shelters at the sprawling Balukali Rohingya refuge camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Aid agencies now estimate that
536,000 people have now arrived in Cox's Bazar district since 25 August, straining scarce resources of aid groups and local communities. About 200,000 Rohingya were already in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in Myanmar, where they have long been denied citizenship and faced restrictions on their movements and access to basic services. Who are the Rohingya and why are they desperate to flee Myanmar?
The
Rohingya are a Muslim minority in predominantly-Buddhist Myanmar, also known as Burma. They are concentrated in western Rakhine state, which is adjacent to Bangladesh. Their numbers have been estimated at about 1.1 million.
The UN says the Rohingya are one of the most persecuted groups in the world. Neither Bangladesh nor Myanmar recognises them as citizens. In Myanmar, even the name Rohingya is taboo. Myanmar officials refer to the group as "Bengalis" and insist they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, even though most have lived in the country for generations.
The Rohingya are effectively stateless. They have limited access to education or adequate health care and cannot move around freely. They have been attacked by the military and chased from their homes and land by extremist Buddhist mobs in a country that regards them as illegal settlers.
Longstanding tension between the Rohingya Muslims and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists erupted in
bloody rioting in 2012 that killed nearly 200 people and displaced 140,000 – most of them into crowded camps just outside Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state, where they live under abysmal, apartheid-like conditions, with little or no opportunities for work.
The latest violence in Myanmar's northwestern Rakhine state began on 25 August, when a Rohingya insurgent group wielding sticks, knives and crude bombs
carried out coordinated attacks on more than 25 Myanmar police posts and an army base. An Islamist insurgent group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, or ARSA, took responsibility for the attacks, saying they were in defence of Rohingya communities.
Human rights groups and advocates for the Rohingya say
the army retaliated by burning down villages and shooting civilians. The government blames Rohingya insurgents for the violence, including the arson. Myanmar says its army is conducting clearance operations against "extremist terrorists" and that security forces have been told to protect civilians, but Rohingya arriving in Bangladesh say a campaign is under way to force them out.