Justin Timberlake has spent most of his life in the limelight. He started off his musical career as a member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. By 1995, the Tennessee native went on to become a lead member of the hit boy band Nsync and is recognised as one of the best-selling groups of all time.

In 2002, the band members decided to part ways, news of which did not go down well with their large fan-following, especially among teenage circles. However, Timberlake went on to pave his own very successful musical career with the release of his debut solo album Justified (2002).

With his second album FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), the Cry Me A River singer cemented his position as one of the music industry's most commercially successful artists of the decade. Despite chart-toppers like SexyBack and My Love, Timberlake decided to take a break from music and concentrate on his acting career instead. Aside from his appearances on Saturday Night Live, Timberlake earned meaty roles in films like The Social Network, Bad Teacher, In Time, and Friends With Benefits.

Seven years after his last album, JT returned to the music scene with his third album The 20/20 Experience and followed it with The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2.

He most recently voiced the lead character in DreamWorks Animation's Trolls and also sang the official soundtrack Can't Stop The Feeling which earned him his maiden Oscar nomination for best original song.

The music producer is most famously known for his teenage romance with Britney Spears. Following their breakup in 2002, he dated Cameron Diaz in 2003 and by 2007 was in a relationship with Jessica Biel. The two went on to tie the knot in 2012 and had son Silas together.

On the occasion of his 36th birthday on 31 January, IBTimes UK digs deep to find some lesser known facts about the Grammy-winning artist.

Friendship with Ryan Gosling

Timberlake became friends with Ryan Gosling during their time together at the Mickey Mouse Club. At the time, Gosling's mother was forced to return to Canada for work reasons and Timberlake's mother stepped in as his legal guardian so that he could stay on the show. The two child-stars went on to live together for six months.

Today they have grown apart but still express support for each other's careers.

Stage name Randall

In his younger days, the singer used his middle name "Randall" as part of his stage name. While appearing on StarSearch in 1992, his name read as Justin Randall.

JT was a twin

The Mirrors singer was born a twin but his sister passed away soon after her birth.

More than Grammys

Timberlake's mantle not only holds nine Grammy Awards but also two Emmys (2009, 2011) which he won for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his shorts on SNL.

Timberlake the businessman

JT has ventured into a variety of other businesses outside of music and film. He runs a fashion line William Rast with friend Juan Ayala and used to own the eco-friendly Mirimichi Golf Course which he sold in 2014. He and wife Biel are also minority owners of the professional basketball team Memphis Grizzlies.

Timberlake also has his own brand of tequila – Sauza 901 in partnership with Sauza Tequila.