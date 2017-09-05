US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to wish the country a happy Labour Day on Monday (4 September) and is getting slammed in return. Echoing his long-running focus on buying American- made products and hiring American workers during the campaign trail, Trump tweeted: "We are building our future with American hands, American labour, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay!"

Trump's tweet came as the White House is expected to announce that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme that allows those who arrived in the country as children, or "DREAMers", to stay and work in the country by obtaining a two-year work permit. The move drew widespread criticism from lawmakers, tech executives, businesses and social media users, branding it as a "heartless" decision that would harm the American economy.

Twitter immediately blasted the president over his Labour Day tweet saying his "America First" message starkly contrasted with his approach to Dreamers.

"Ironic how Trump used Labor Day weekend to end DACA, a programme that benefits the most abused in America's labor force," one Twitter user wrote. Another added:

Others pointed out the irony that many Trump products and that of his eldest daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump are made overseas.

"Trump doesn't use American steel, American workers or American companies," one Twitter user wrote. "Trump is a hypocrite and a conman. An embarrassment to USA."

Many also responded with photos of various Trump products that were made overseas.

"Ivanka's products are also made in China. So, it seems this tweet doesn't really apply to the Trump family," writer Dani Bostick tweeted. "Trump can Happy Labour Day us all he wants w/ his faux patriotism. His words are hollow."