Jennifer Garner has reportedly called off her divorce from Ben Affleck. The pair announced their separation in June 2015 after a 10- year marriage, but did not file any legal papers to formally end their union.

Recently the Batman actor and his estranged wife have been seen together at public events, sparking speculation that they have reconciled.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly: "No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them.

"They are both committed to their family," added the source.

A source close to Garner told People: "Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try."

"There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids and those kids love their parents," another source added.

The couple separated amid claims that Ben had cheated with the family nanny. The Gone Girl actor rubbished reports that he had an affair with 28-year-old Californian native, Christine Ouzounian.

In July 2015, Affleck and Garner released a joint statement announcing their separation, but the split was amicable and the Oscar winner continued to live in the family's Los Angeles home. They have also been on family holiday's together with their children - Samuel, 5, Seraphina, 8, and Violet, 11 - Mail Online reports.

A day after the Oscars, the former couple threw a joint birthday for Samuel. A source told people: "The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy."

A source said Garner had found life with Ben hard, however he has since changed his ways. "Life with Ben has always been up and down for Jen. Jen made it clear to Ben a while ago that she wants to have a life with three kids and one husband and not feel like she had four kids. It's exhausting having to worry about Ben constantly."

The former couple have frequently spoken of their love for each other. After the split the Nine Lives actress explained: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."

"What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow," she shared.