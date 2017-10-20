Being a reality TV star doesn't make life any easier and who knows it better than the popular Duggar daughter Jessa Duggar, who has sparked a bit of a debate online about the challenges that a mother usually faces.

In a series of photos which she posted on Instagram, which include a pile of soiled nappies and dirty dishes, the 24-year-old narrates the hardships of motherhood and her unglamorous life of being a mother-of-two.

"This is real life, y'all. Swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory," the third daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle wrote alongside the snaps as she discussed the joys, and travails, of raising her two sons, 23-month-old Spurgeon and nine-month-old Henry.

"6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed... can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry," she described a photo of clothes dumped on a bed.

In her lengthy post, Jessa also confessed to not dusting most parts of the house for months as taking care of her young children usually keeps her busy all through the day. "Side table that probably hasn't been dusted in at least 6 months," she explained.

In another photo, she shows how her toddler son "hand-printed" most parts of the house, including the mirror and the fridge.

While most mothers found her post relatable and commended her for voicing the pain that parents usually face, quite a few had issues with her other photos, which included a dresser top filled with used nappies and napkins with baby vomit, that Jessa said have been collected in the past 12 hours.

"Henry's dried spit up on my side of the bed that I've slept on for who knows how many nights. Pile of diapers on the top of my dresser... pretty sure these all collected in the past 12 hours," Jessa continued.

The Counting On star, however, argued that she preferred to spend most of her time with her children rather than going on a cleanliness drive.

"Not trying to put a clean house against interaction with kids – sometimes both are possible, though often they do seem in opposition to one another. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever."

But not many agreed with her point and many thought she could have easily manage to throw the nappies and put the dirty linen away for a wash.

"I'd be embarrassed to post this... the dust and dishes I understand. But a pile of dirty diapers is a bit much," said one of her two million followers.

"You don't need to ignore your children to maintain simple hygiene," added another.