Kendall Jenner has opened up about a secret battle with anxiety, after half-sister Kim Kardashian survived five armed gunmen leaving her bound and gagged in her Paris hotel room, before stealing $10m (£8m) of jewellery.

The 21-year-old model admits that the security concerns affecting the family, which also saw her mother Kris Jenner battling an online cyberstalker, have intensified her struggle to control her nerves.

Writing on her website KendallJ.com, she said: "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope."

Kendall made the comments prior to appearing on the cover of V Magazine, sporting an eye-catching fake snake tattoo on her bare hip.

Kris tweeted her enthusiasm and pride at the shoot, calling it "absolutely stunning".

The new cover feature follows Kendall's debut as a Vogue cover girl in September 2016 and appearances at New York and Paris fashion weeks.

Speaking of the experience with Vogue, she said: "The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September Issue was beyond anything I could've imagined! I can't wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans!

"Rome, Paris, Turks & Caicos, Cannes, Vail, Barcelona and more – this year was such a whirlwind of travel it's hard to keep track of it all! I'm so lucky that my job takes me to all the places I want see."

However, despite all the positives, Jenner admitted that losing touch with family was one major downside of fame.

"The hardest part about my job is being away from home so often. I miss my sisters, the rest of my family and my friends so much when I'm away. But, it makes the time we have together that much more special."

A restful Christmas break seems to have brought the family back together, with Kardashian making her long-awaited return to social media and posting home videos featuring Kanye West, 39, as the couple battle recover from his "psychiatric emergency".