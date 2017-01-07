Angelina Jolie has moved their six children into a new home for the third time since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, according to a latest report. And, the Allied actor is reportedly "furious" at the actress for the same.

An insider told HollywoodLife,"Angelina Jolie has moved with her children to a new Malibu rental. This marks the third time Angelina has moved with her many kids since announcing a divorce from Brad and moving out of the home they shared in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles."

Jolie filed for divorce from the 53-year-old Allied actor in September 2016 and the couple has six children together – Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Since announcing their split, Jolie immediately took their children to a luxurious mansion on Point Dume, owned by producer Bryan Singer. After this the Salt actress moved her family to another luxurious spot in Malibu, owned by Hollywood friend, Ron Meyer.

This latest place the 41-year-old actress is putting is in Malibu, but it is even farther away from Pitt's home in Los Feliz, and the Allied star is reportedly "livid" about this. Brad thinks that their children will need stability especially during these challenging times, claimed the report.

A source told the website, "Brad is furious that Angelina is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them. Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him."

"Brad has been pleading with Angelina to give the children a permanent home somewhere in LA so they can have structure and a routine. He feels it is the only way they can start healing together as a family," the insider revealed.