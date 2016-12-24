Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put their recent troubles behind them to enjoy a festive family evening out with their daughter North.

The couple took the 3-year-old to see the Los Angeles Ballet Company's performance of The Nutcracker on Friday (23 December).

The reality TV star, who has been keeping a low profile in recent months, looked happy as she posed for photos with the ballerinas after the performance.

Kim's sister Kourtney and daughter Penelope, and their friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus, also joined the group.

Wearing an oversized red sweatshirt, bearing the Communist party's hammer and sickle, by exclusive brand Vetements, the 35-year-old smiled for the family photo.

In an adorable picture, the children stood in front of Principal Dancer Julia Cinquemani, apparently in awe as they admired her dress. North is already a keen dancer and takes ballet classes.

The professional dancers too took the opportunity to take a selfie with Kim and Kanye, and Kourtney.

Kim has been staying out of the public eye ever since the terrifying Paris jewellery heist in which she was robbed at gunpoint.

Kanye too has had ongoing health concerns after suffering an emotional and mental breakdown in November. He was admitted to thew Resnick Neuropsychiatric ward on 21 November after displaying erratic and paranoid behaviour.

The 39-year-old rapper recently cancelled the European leg of his Saint Pablo Tour, pulling out of the European dates of the concerts which were set to take place in Paris, the UK and Germany.

Following rumours that recent events have taken a toll on the couple's marriage, the father-of-two is reportedly now focused on his family.