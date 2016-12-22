Kanye West has reportedly cancelled the European leg of his Saint Pablo Tour. The 39-year-old rapper pulled out of the European dates of the concerts which were set to take place in Paris, the UK and Germany.

According to TMZ, the Yeezus star's management team contacted concert promoter Live Nation to confirm that he would not be going ahead with the second leg of the tour.

No dates had been confirmed for the concerts as yet and no tickets have been sold, so while the shock announcement will not unduly inconvenience fans, it has sparked speculation that the singer is cutting back on his professional commitments to focus on his family.

The past few months have been turbulent for the rapper and his wife who have been beset by personal trauma. Kim Kardashian was gagged, bound and held at gunpoint during a Paris jewellery heist on 3 October.

While the reality TV star has stayed out of the spotlight ever since her ordeal, the father-of-two suffered an emotional breakdown and was admitted to Resnick Neuropsychiatric ward on 21 November after displaying erratic and paranoid behaviour.

He cancelled 21 US tour dates before he was discharged from hospital ten days later on 30 November. TMZ claims that Kanye's psychiatric hospitalisation was another factor that prompted him to cut short the 2017 side of the tour, the Mail Online reports.

Meanwhile, his marriage to wife Kim has been the focus of speculation as rumours swirled suggesting that the couple is on the brink of divorce.

A source denied the claims, admitting that while the events of the past few months have presented an "added stress" to their relationship, a split between the reality television star and musician is "not even a point of discussion.

A source told Hollywood Life: "He's told Kim that going into 2017 he's going to dial it back a notch. He's realised that she, Nori and Saint are the most important people in his life and that he's going to spend more time at home, being a husband and father to his family."

"[Kanye] doesn't even remember the last family vacation the four of them took. But he's willing to make every concession needed to make his marriage to Kim work and if putting his career on the back burner is what it takes then he's all in!"

News of the tour being cancelled comes just days after Kanye was seen meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and enjoying a dinner date with his wife. The controversial star seemed to be returning to normal life as he turned to Twitter to show his support for Trump and issued a reminder of his own plans to run for President in 2020.

It was earlier reported that the All Of The Lights rapper was planning to make a return to the stage with performances at the Brit Awards and Grammys early next year.