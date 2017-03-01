Beyonce is not Irreplaceable after all as Lady Gaga is confirmed to headline Coachella 2017. The performance will mark yet another milestone in Gaga's career as the Poker Face singer will become the festival's first female headliner in 10 years.

Confirming the news, the 30-year-old shared a photo of the Coachella line-up with her name now replacing Beyonce's on Saturday 15 and 22 April. Gaga captioned the image: "Let's party in the desert!" The Perfect Illusion singer will join the likes of Future, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Gucci Mane, Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club and Schoolboy Q on the bill.

Fans, many of whom predicted Gaga as Beyonce's replacement, were overjoyed with the announcement. Referencing the pop star's critically-acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, one tweeted: "You are fully living right now. What a year," while another said: "You're the perfect choice to replace Beyonce."

Gaga's headline performance will be the first from a female artist since Bjork headlined Coachella in 2007. Bjork also headlined in 2002 and was the first female headliner at the festival, meaning Gaga will become only the second in its 16-year history.

Beyonce, 35, was forced to pull out of the festival on doctor's orders due to her high-risk pregnancy. The Formation hitmaker is currently expecting twins with her husband Jay Z and would be heavily pregnant by the time Coachella takes place in April.

It has a phenomenal year for Gaga so far – the Applause songstress topped the Billboard 200 chart with her fourth studio album Joanne in October 2016 before headlining the Super Bowl. Coachella festival-goers are now hoping to see similar theatrics to that of her halftime show set, where she 'jumped' off the stadium roof and catapulted through the air. Although she did not invite any special guests to her Super Bowl performance, it is possible Gaga will share the stage with some of her musical peers at Coachella.

British rockers Radiohead will launch Coachella on 14 and 21 April while hip hop star Kendrick Lamar will close both weekends on 16 and 23 April. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival will return to Indio, California.